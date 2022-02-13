 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This Valentine’s Day, let's look at ways ‘couplepreneurs’ manage their personal finances

Hiral Thanawala
Feb 13, 2023 / 09:51 PM IST

MobiKwik, CashKaro and EarnKaro founders are couples who decided to walk together on their career journeys, in addition to their life journeys. Now they’ve got their home finances and work finances to manage. And striking that balance is not always easy.

On this Valentine's Day let’s find out Couplepreneurs financial journey, their challenges, lessons they learnt along the way and their triumphs.

In late 2009, Upasana Taku and Bipin Preet Singh, both 42 years now, launched a company called MobiKwik. It provides a mobile phone-based payment system, digital wallet, ZIP Pay Later service and more. For 12 years, they have been working together and contributing to digital India's dream.

Couplepreneurs are people in a relationship who also own or operate a business together. It’s important for the couple to harmonise the way they manage their finances and yet have sufficient independence.

But what happens when couples work together in the same office? Aside from joint investment decisions for their personal money, they must also decide jointly on how to run the business, raise capital, decide on business practices and so on.

Is too much closeness a blessing or a curse? On this Valentine’s Day, Moneycontrol brings you tales of three couples from diverse backgrounds, who somewhere on their life journeys came together at work too. Let’s find out their financial journey together, their challenges, lessons they learnt along the way and their triumphs.