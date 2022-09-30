Why is D. Muthukrishnan is overweight on equities despite volatility? This financial planner has a plan

D Muthukrishnan is a Chennai-based certified financial planner (CFP). He started his mutual fund distribution business in 2007, and since 2017, his focus has been catering to existing clients without onboarding new ones.

Although he calls himself an amateur investor, the Twitter following for his investing philosophy and thoughts on wealth creation shows otherwise.

One of his many discussed ideas has been his philosophy on home loans. He believes that one should not buy a house in their 20s. As he is not a proponent of home loans, he feels buying a house when you can pay at least 50 percent of the cost out of your savings makes for a financially sound decision.

Muthukrishnan bought his first house at the age of 32, with a 60 percent down payment and 40 percent borrowed jointly along with his wife, which they repaid in two years. He bought a second house at the age of 48 with a 100 percent down payment.

Being interested in the stock market since his college days, he has worked with a stockbroking firm, and taken up personal finance advisory later in his career. Muthukrishnan has seen many market cycles over the past decades and knows well that markets go up as well as down.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, he tells us where investors should invest Rs 10 lakh today.

Is it a good time to start investing, given the market volatility? If yes, where should one start?

If you have a time horizon of at least 10 years on your side, then any time is a good time to start investing.

Inflation is going to come down and remain in control. India doesn’t face any recession fears in the near future. Further, the introduction of schemes like the PLI (Production Linked Investment) programme provide a good opportunity to invest in the markets.

If you want to invest in the stock markets. you can look to invest in flexi-cap and index funds.

I have Rs 10 lakh with me which I want to invest. I am an existing investor. What would you recommend?

If one is inclined towards actively managed funds, then he/she can divide their Rs 10 lakh investment between two flexi-cap funds. Else, one index fund can give good returns as well.

One doesn’t need to make their life cumbersome by having too many funds in their portfolio.

Since you mentioned the factors behind India being a good investment opportunity, how much of an overseas exposure will you suggest?

India is currently the brightest spot in the world for investments. It offers opportunities in a lot of sectors, such as manufacturing, services, automobiles, consumer goods, and banking, to name a few.

It is easier to understand the dynamics of your own country than, say, Thailand, Vietnam, or any other economy. To begin with, investing in Indian markets is good enough.

What would be an ideal asset mix for someone who is starting their investment journey?

If someone is 30 years old and just starting their investment journey, they should invest 100 percent of the money, which they won’t need for the next 10 years, in equity.

The early stages of life should be your asset accumulation phase. Thus investment in equity is important in this stage.

Asset allocation (between debt and equity) should be considered later, for your post retirement phase, when most of your financial goals won’t be too long term.

Are you saying that till the time you approach retirement, you should avoid debt funds and stick to equity funds?

One can look at products like liquid funds, bank fixed deposits, and savings bank accounts to build an emergency corpus, or if they need to put some money aside for three to four years. But for investment, one should stick to equity.

What are your views on commodities such as gold?

Gold can be bought as a social need, or for your kids. It’s more of a social need than an investment tool. Nothing can beat inflation like equity does.

How many mutual funds should one ideally have in their portfolio?

Three to four flexi-cap funds will have around 40-50 stocks, as some stocks will be overlapping as well. One index fund or three to four flexi-cap funds is enough.

There is no need to go for mid-cap funds, unless you can analyse the market well. As far as thematic funds are concerned, you should invest in them if you have a good idea about a particular sector. Say, technology stocks are expected to do well. Then, you can invest some money in an Information Technology fund.

Where do you invest your own money?

Apart from physical assets, I am extremely overweight on equity when it comes to financial assets. The only exception to that is savings in contingency funds.

What is your one big investment mantra?

I follow John Bogle’s investment philosophy: stay the course and ignore the noise.

One should over-emphasise patience and not be impacted by emotions.