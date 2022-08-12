business This fauji turned financial planner helps soldiers plan their finances After having spent three decades in the armed forces, New Delhi-based Col. Sanjeev Govila took voluntary retirement in April 2010. During his years in service, he observed that the singular focus of many armed forces personnel, like him, was to serve the nation – there was little time for financial planning. It’s difficult for army men and women to manage their money. Frequent transfers and sudden calls to duty meant letting go of investment opportunities. Since Govila always had a knack and his peers would often come to him for financial advice. Two years before retirement, Govila decided he wanted to become a financial adviser, but exclusively for armed forces personnel... Watch this video to know how he went from serving the nation to protecting finances!