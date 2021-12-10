MARKET NEWS

These SBI services will be unavailable tomorrow; check details here

The bank has said the services would be shut as it undertakes upgrades technology for better customer experience

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
 
 
State Bank of India’s internet banking services will be unavailable for five hours a little before midnight on December 11 to early morning on December 12 due to a "technology upgrade", the lender announced on December 10.

Services like Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business and UPI will also be unavailable during the period, the state-owned lender said.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," SBI tweeted.

"We will be undertaking technology upgrade in early morning hours on 11th Dec 2021 from 23:30 hrs to 4:30 hrs (300 minutes). During this period, INB/ Yono / Yono Lite / Yono Business / UPI will be unavailable.”


Recently, the bank on November 23 said it does not charge a transaction fee from its Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) customers for digital transactions, including those done through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay debit cards.


The statement came after a media report cited an IIT-Mumbai study to say that India's largest lending institution had deducted Rs 164 crore from Jan Dhan account holders between 2017 and September 2020.


Of the Rs 164 crore, the bank had returned only Rs 90 crore to the account holders for transactions through UPI and Rupay cards. The bank had collected Rs 17.70 from each account holder during this period.


"We reiterate that BSBD customers do not pay any charges for digital transactions including transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay debit cards," the bank had said.
first published: Dec 10, 2021 02:05 pm

