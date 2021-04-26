MARKET NEWS

These banks offer highest interest rates on savings account

Depending on the account, the minimum average quarterly balance (AQB) varies. The AQB must be Rs 5,000 and Rs 50,000 in urban areas for Standard Savings Account and Premium Savings Account respectively.

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST
Banks that offer highest interest rate on savings account.

Higher interest rates on savings accounts with some conditions are offered by some small finance banks, and it is also higher than the fixed deposit rates of most banks.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank customers can get interest rates between 5 percent and 7.25 percent. Upto Rs 1 lakh balance, the 5 percent interest rates are offered. The interest rates are 6 percent for a customer who maintains a balance between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. Customers who maintain a balance of over Rs 25 lakh then the interest rate offered is 7.25 percent.

Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, and IDFC First offer the highest rates - 7.15 percent, 6.5 percent, and 6 percent, respectively among private banks. For these rates, most banks require customers to maintain an extremely high balance.

RBL Bank requires customers to maintain a balance between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore to avail the highest rate - 6.5 percent for its Digital Savings Account. An interest rate of 4.75 percent is offered to customers with upto Rs 1 lakh balance and 6 percent interest rate for a customer who maintains a balance between Rs 1 lakh to 10 lakh.

An interest rate of 7.15 percent is offered by the Bandhan Bank to those customers who maintain a daily balance of over Rs 50 crore. 3 percent interest rate offered to customers with a daily balance of below Rs 1 lakh and customer who maintain a balance between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 crore is offered 6 percent interest rate.

For balances up to Rs 1 crore, IDFC First Bank offers a 6 percent interest rate. For higher amounts, the interest rates are lower. The bank offers a 5 percent rate between Rs 1 crore and 5 crore.

IDBI Bank and Punjab National Bank offers higher interest rates of 3.5 percent for amounts above Rs 50 lakh and Rs 100 crore , respectively among public sector banks.
TAGS: #Bandhan Bank #Banks #Business #Economy #fixed deposit #IDBI Bank #IDFC First Bank #India #interest rates #personal finance #Punjab National Bank #RBL Bank #saving account #Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
first published: Apr 26, 2021 09:38 am

