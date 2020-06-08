The market fall and subsequent rally: Analysing sectoral movements

Vidya Bala

The Nifty’s 38 per cent fall between the peak of January 16, 2020 and the low of March 23, 2020 seems to have been erased with a 32 per cent rally from the March lows till date (June 3, 2020).

And yet, many of you may be sitting on losses with your stocks, if you had bought them in the past few years. What exactly has the market delivered over a longer period and which sectors have outperformed? Are the same sectors coming back now? Let’s take a closer look.

We took the previous discernible low-point in the market to check the returns from such a low to the high of January 16, 2020. Such a trough was in February 25, 2016.

The table below shows the returns that came by from the February 2016 lows and the damage that the correction did to your wealth. Returns are stated in absolute terms.

How it impacted your wealth

Since the index may not represent the diverse nature of stocks you may have held, we took the stocks in the Nifty 500 (note that returns are that of stocks and not the index per se).

For this analysis, there were 418 stocks (out of 500) that were in the Nifty 500 through the above period of 2016-2020.

Also, all months, when mentioned without dates, mean the following:

-February 2016 means February 25, 2016 – earlier market low.

-January 2020 means January 16, 2020 – market peak before the 2020 correction.

-March 2020 means March 23, 2020 – 2020 low, before the recovery.

Let’s see how the correction reduced the wealth generated by these stocks.

-Between February 25, 2016 and January 16, 2020, the 418 stocks on an average delivered 101% returns in absolute terms. That comes to an annualized return of about 19.6% on an average.

-At the worst point, your returns from February 2016 to March 2020 lows would have been 9 per cent absolute or an annualized 2%!

- Now, post the recovery, the same stocks’ returns from February 2016 to June 3, 2020, stands reduced to 50% or an annualized return of 10% on an average!

-In wealth terms if you had invested Rs 10 lakh in these stocks equally in February 2016, you would have been with Rs 20 lakh in January 2020; reduced to just Rs 10.09 lakh in the March low and then recovered to Rs 15 lakh now. So that’s a one fourth fall even now.

Sector trends

However, not all of you would have been lucky with the kind of returns we mentioned above, as there were larger segments of underperformance. Now, let us break this down into individual sectors.

The above table tells us how the impact of the correction has been, on long-term wealth. And remember, this is from a low-point in February 2016.

-The data tell us you may have been less impacted if you held sectors such as retailing (the likes of Bata, Future Life Style, Trent or V-Mart), chemicals or fuels & gas (such as Indraprastha Gas, Petronet LNG, Linde India) as the returns built over this period was robust enough to still remain healthy, post correction.

-Others such as capital goods, realty, non-banking financials, auto or power gave up a good part of their accumulated gains in the 2020 correction.

-Worse still, whatever little wealth was built in sectors such as banks, infrastructure or hospitality in these four years, would have been reversed in this correction.

-Let us take the banking space for example: of the 26 banks in our list, only 12 stocks generated positive returns between February 2016 and January 2020. This list shrank to just seven stocks as of June 3, 2020. Of these, just four stocks – City Union Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank – delivered 18-19 percent annualized returns. The other three delivered low single-digit returns!

-The only sector to buck the trend and emerge stronger was the pharma and health care space. Stocks such as Astrazeneca Pharma India, Divis Laboratories, Biocon, IPCA Laboratories and JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals formed new peaks from their January 2020 highs. Driven by the pandemic and also a structural story that is building up, this sector stood out amidst the carnage.

Stocks outside pharma segment also rallied

About 60 stocks crossed their January highs, delivering 17% on an average. In other words, in our 419-stock universe, just one in five stocks survived the correction and are higher than their January levels.

Needless to say, well over a third of these were from the pharma space. While it might seem that pharma is the only space that continued to add to your wealth from January, there were other stocks that rallied too, outside the pharma space.

The table below will give you examples of such a list. While some of the stocks had already delivered high returns up to January 2020 a good number were poor performers earlier, and surging now.

Is there a shift in sectors?

While the current recovery cannot be called a decisive rally, it would be interesting to know whether the market is picking different sectors than what rallied from 2016 till date. To this end, our data suggests that barring segments such as pharma & healthcare, telecom and non-ferrous metals, most other industries were in the top quartile of sector performance in the previous rally and continue to be so in the recovery after March.

What’s the data telling us?

-While the market may have seen a recovery, four in five stocks remain lower than their January 2020 levels. Your stocks could still be at least 25% below their January levels.

-Stocks in sectors such as banking, hospitality and infrastructure gave up whatever little gains they built over 2016-20 and that means your holdings would now be in losses even if you had bought in February 2016 lows.

-While pharma has been the only sector to buck the trend and post gains higher than its January levels, select stocks from other sectors too have surpassed the previous high. However, all of these stocks – barring, for example, Bharti Airtel and Cipla – were outside the bellwether indices. In other words, unlike the previous rallies where select Nifty index stocks surged, the present recovery has not shown any such trend, stifled by concerns over slower growth as well as defaults.

-The recovery is not in a new set of sectors, compared with the previous rally. Most of the sectors that bounced back, barring a few, were the ones that were among the top quartile in terms of performance over 2016-20. So, there is no indication that a fresh set of sectors and stocks will rally.

