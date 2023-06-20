The charges lurking in your credit card you didn’t know about

Finance charges are levied at a monthly interest rate if you do not pay your credit card bill in full by the due date.

Credit cards are popular for their rewards programmes, among other reasons. But as useful as they may be for earning reward points unless you pay your dues on time, the spiralling bills can land you in a debt trap. And credit card transactions are not a small number that can be ignored. Going by RBI’s latest data, there were close to 26 crore credit card payment transactions totalling Rs 133 crore in value in April 2023.

If you are planning to sign up for a credit card, here are some key fees and charges to be aware of. These are billed to your credit card and reflected in your monthly statement.

Joining and annual fee

The joining fee is a one-time charge levied by a bank in the first year of issuing a credit card. The annual fee is a yearly fee that you are charged from the second year. But different banks may use different terminology. This fee can typically range from zero to Rs 10,000. Though, there are a few cards that have a substantially higher fee.

On the other hand, many banks do not levy a joining fee for some of their credit cards. For example, ICICI Bank does not levy any joining or annual fee for its Platinum Chip credit card. IDFC First Bank charges zero joining fee for many of its credit cards, including the FIRST Millennia, FIRST Classic and FIRST Select credit cards.

When it comes to the annual fee (charged from the second year), many banks either do not levy it, or waive it for select credit cards if your spending crosses a certain threshold. For example, ICICI Bank does not levy an annual fee on its Platinum Chip credit card. In case of the bank’s Coral credit card, the annual fee is Rs 500 plus GST, but this is waived if you have spent more than Rs 1.5 lakh in the previous year. Axis Bank too waives its annual fee of Rs 3,000 on its Signature Credit card if you’ve spent Rs 3 lakh or more the previous year.

In fact, as Sumanta Mandal, founder of TechnoFino, a platform that reviews debit and credit cards, points out, a vast majority of banks waive the annual fee on their credit cards if you cross the spending threshold.

Cash advance fee

This is levied when you use your credit card to draw money at any ATM, in India or abroad. Apart from that, cash advances also carry a finance charge (the same as that on your outstanding credit card balance) which is levied from the date of withdrawal until the date of full payment.

HDFC Bank, for example, charges 2.5 percent on the amount withdrawn (excluding the Infinia Metal Edition credit cards), or Rs 500, whichever is higher. SBI credit cards charge the same cash advance fee. For Canara Bank credit cards, this fee is 3 percent of the transaction amount subject to a minimum of Rs. 30 for every Rs. 1,000 or part thereof.

Finance charges

This is the most important charge that a credit card holder needs to be mindful of. This is calculated at a monthly interest rate if you do not pay your credit card bill in full by the due date. On cash advances, the meter starts running from the withdrawal date till you pay it back. See the table for a detailed example.

Do note that just paying off the minimum amount due (MAD) before the monthly due date does not free you from the burden of finance charges. These charges will continue to apply until you pay off the outstanding amount on your credit card in full. However, if you pay off the MAD by the due date, you will be spared late payment charges (more on this later).

Also, given that the monthly interest rate is typically very high if you keep carrying forward your past credit card bill amount, the finance charges can substantially add up. Finance charges can range from 2.49 per cent to 3.8 per cent per month (30 percent to 45.6 percent annually) across different banks and credit cards, plus GST.

Cash payment fee

For those who believe in offline banking, paying your credit card dues at a bank branch rather than online can come at a cost. A bank may charge you a flat fee of say, Rs 50 to Rs 250, plus taxes, for this.

Late payment charges

This charge is levied when you do not even pay the MAD by the monthly due date. This is typically levied as a flat fee depending on the slab within which the outstanding amount falls. For example, in the case of SBI credit cards, the late payment varies from zero to Rs 1,300 depending on how much the outstanding balance is (ranging from under Rs 500 to greater than Rs 50,000).

Overlimit fee

This fee is charged if your outstanding credit card amount goes beyond your credit limit. This fee is also applicable in cases where the credit limit is exceeded due to any fees or charges, and not just on account of a transaction. Some of the leading banks charge 2.5 percent of the overlimit amount, subject to a minimum of Rs 500 or Rs 600, as overlimit fee.

But you needn’t worry about crossing your credit card limit inadvertently and being charged this fee. According to Mandal, by default, banks do not provide you with this facility. But as a credit card customer, you can ask your bank to activate this option.

Foreign currency transaction fee or forex mark-up fee

This is levied when you use your credit card for an international transaction. It is applied on the Rupee converted value which is shared by card payment networks such as Visa and Mastercard with the bank. This fee can vary widely across banks and credit cards.

For example, it is 1.99 percent for the SBI Elite and SBI Aurum credit cards, and 3.5 percent for all other SBI credit cards. Several HDFC Bank credit cards such as Infinia, Diners Black, Diners Privilege, Regalia, Business Regalia, etc., charge 2 percent as foreign currency transaction fee.

While credit cards are a great way to collect reward points and avail of a little credit to manage one’s cash flow, it’s extremely important to keep a tab on your credit card bill and to pay it on time. “As long as you clear your credit card bills on time, most credit card charges won’t apply to you,” said Mandal.

