Tax-saving mutual funds: Best tax-saving mutual fund in India

Mutual funds are one of the most attractive investments. A mutual fund involves the pooling of money in a variety of underlying securities. Units are issued to the mutual fund investors by the mutual fund house. The issue is done in proportion to their investment. Every mutual fund has an investment objective that is set out in the offer document. Profits or losses that arise from mutual funds are proportionately distributed to the unitholders. Only SEBI registered mutual fund houses are eligible to receive funds from the public. There are various types of mutual funds in India. Some of the mutual funds also offer tax benefits. These are popularly known as tax saving mutual funds. Equity Linked Savings Scheme is an example of tax saving mutual funds. ELSS invests the investment money in equity assets only. It is also the only equity investment that offers such an attractive tax benefit. Investments in ELSS can help you to claim a deduction of INR 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of Income Tax Act, 1961.

How do tax saving mutual funds work?

As stated above, tax saving mutual funds allocates the investment money in a variety of underlying assets. The allocation is done in such a manner that the losses incurred, if any, can be mitigated by the profits. Tax saving mutual funds such as ELSS has a lock-in period of 3 years, during which no redemption or transfer of mutual fund units is permitted. You can invest in an ELSS either on a lump sum basis or through SIP. For those who want to avoid the stress of bulk investments, SIP is a preferred option as a specified amount is deducted from the account every month and invested in the scheme. At the time of redemption of ELSS units, only those units that are presently outside the lock-in period are allowed to be redeemed at the current Net Asset Value. The Net Asset Value (NAV) of a mutual fund can provide some guidance about the performance of the mutual fund. NAV represents the market value of the securities held by the scheme. Given that the market value of securities changes every day, NAV of the same scheme may vary on a day to day basis.

Features & Benefits of Tax Saving Mutual Funds

Here are the key benefits of tax saving mutual funds:



There are no restrictions on the amount that can be invested in ELSS. However, the investments in tax saving mutual funds worth INR 1 lakh are eligible to enjoy the benefits under Section 80C.





There is a three-year lock in period in case of ELSS. During this time, withdrawal or redemption is not permitted.





Tax saving mutual funds such as ELSS are open-ended funds. An open-ended fund denotes mutual fund schemes that are continuously available for subscription and repurchase. These funds do not have a set duration of maturity. Investors can buy or sell the units regularly on the basis of NAV. These funds are top-rated among investors who are looking for liquidity alone.





The total amount of tax benefits offered by tax saving mutual funds is capped at INR 1.5 lakh.





Tax saving mutual funds are actively managed by a fund manager. These managers are professionals who ensure that the investment goals of the investor are achieved. Before an investment in any tax saving mutual funds, a thorough assessment and analysis is undertaken by the fund house.





The portfolio of tax saving mutual funds is relatively diverse to minimize the risk from losses.



FAQs

Does ELSS have a minimum investment amount?

What is the NAV of tax saving mutual funds?

Yes, there is a minimum investment amount. However, the quantum varies depending on the mutual fund house. On average, the amount is pegged at INR 5,000.

In order to determine the performance of a mutual fund, it is worthwhile to examine the Net Asset Value (NAV).

NAV is the market of the securities that are held by the scheme. As these securities are subject to market fluctuation, the NAV of the scheme changes daily. That’s why mutual fund houses publish the NAV of funds daily. In order to determine the NAV per unit of a mutual fund, you need to divide the market value of the securities by the total number of units issued.

If I invest in tax saving mutual funds, do I need to pay long term capital gains tax?

What is the average rate of returns offered by tax saving mutual funds?

Are tax saving mutual funds recommended for an investor who does not have a huge risk appetite?

Are premature withdrawals permitted in case of tax saving mutual funds?

What are the various types of ELSS funds that one can invest in?

Are NRIs eligible to invest in tax saving mutual funds?

What is the recommended mode of investments in tax saving mutual funds?

Rajesh has invested in a debt mutual fund. He wants to change it to tax saving mutual funds. Is this permitted?

There are various mutual fund options in the market. How can I choose tax saving mutual funds for investment?

Are the companies having names like mutual benefit the same as mutual funds schemes?