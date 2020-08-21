Tax-saving FDs that pay more than 7% interest to senior citizens

Most senior citizens are dependent on interest income for their monthly expenses. They are having a tough time over the past year or so due to plunging interest rates. The interest rates on small-saving schemes too have declined sharply. This is because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has steadily cut repo rates. There is some respite, as there has been a pause in rate cut in the August policy announcement. Banks have followed the same course and continued reducing the interest rates on fixed deposits across tenures.

Even so, there are some banks that offer interest rates of up to 7.45 per cent on five-year tax-saving FDs to senior citizens, according to data compiled by BankBazaar.

Smaller private banks offer higher interest

As many as six private sector banks offer FDs with rates in excess of 7 per cent for a five-year tenure. AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank and DCB Bank offer 7-7.45 per cent interest on their five-year tax-saving FDs.

Large private and public sector banks offer far lower rates on tax-saving fixed deposits, given that customers prefer them first for parking their savings.

Axis Bank offers 6 per cent interest on five-year tax saving FDs to senior citizens, HDFC and ICICI Bank pays 5.85 per cent interest. The top two public sector banks, State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BOB) offer 6.20 per cent and 5.80 per cent, respectively.

The minimum investment amount varies from Rs 100 to Rs 20,000 for five-year fixed deposits across banks. Investments up to Rs 1.5 lakh can be claimed for deduction under section 80C of the income tax act.

Investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh are guaranteed by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI.

Senior citizens can park a small portion of their debt portfolio in five-year tax saving FDs for better returns.