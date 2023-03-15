 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Four tax-planning mistakes that can cost you heavily

Preeti Kulkarni
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

March 31 is the last date to plan your income-tax savings. In this rush, taxpayers make costly mistakes, like combining insurance with investment, or not looking at existing and ongoing investments.

The deadline for making tax-saver investments for the financial year 2022-23 is March 31

The clock has started ticking for those who have still not made tax-saver investments to claim deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C.

Ensure that you start now instead of leaving it literally to the last minute. If you treat tax planning as an isolated exercise, instead of an integral part of your overall financial planning strategy, you could end up making mistakes that will prove to be detrimental in future.

Here are some mistakes you ought to avoid.

Not accounting for existing investments