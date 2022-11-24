 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stuck while filing tax returns? Get live help from taxman through co-browsing

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Nov 24, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

The income-tax department has launched a new helpdesk facility that can help you, in real-time, file your taxes. Although the facility was launched on November 14, it has still not gone live.

Co-browsing, also known as, collaborative browsing, allows helpdesk agents of the I-T department to collaborate with the taxpayer’s browser in real-time, just at the click of a button. It puts a human at the back end who talks to you and solves your problem then and there.

Almost all the income-tax (I-T) related activities, be it paying taxes, filing returns, replying to tax notices and so on, can be done online through the department's website — www.incometax.gov.in.

But what happens when you get stuck on the website trying to file your tax returns?

You can either email them stating your problem and then wait for a revert (which could take days or even weeks). Or you can try the chatbot — an artificial intelligence-driven chat system that tries to pin down your problem by asking you programmed questions.

But now a bigger help is at hand.

On November 14, the I-T website launched a new feature called 'co browsing' that helps taxpayers talk to helpdesk executives, who help file taxes.