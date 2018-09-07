Struggling to choose a mutual fund with right asset mix? Here’s why hybrid bond funds may come in handy

Have you ever been stuck while choosing funds that invest in different asset classes such as equities and debt? In such a situation, hybrid bond funds can be of help in solving the dilemma.

As the name suggests Hybrid Bond Funds are the funds with a combination of two or more asset classes. Himanshu Kohli, Co-Founder, Client Associates said that hybrid funds are mainly a combination of debt and equity with a higher allocation towards Bonds/debt. The primary objective of these funds is safety of capital and growth is achieved by a small portion of equity.

“The funds invest 75% or more into fixed income and the balance in equity. The equity component of the fund comprises of equity shares of companies across industries while the debt component of the fund constitutes the investment in fixed-income havens like government securities, debentures, bonds, treasury bills, etc. The fund manager may buy/sell securities to take advantage of market movements,” he said.

Who should invest in hybrid bond funds?

These funds are regarded as safer bets than pure equity funds. Moreover, these funds provide marginally better returns than pure debt funds and These funds invest heavily in debt instruments like G Sec, debentures, corporate bonds, etc. and tend to make smaller allocations to equities between 10-25% of total assets which helps in boosting up the returns. Since, hybrid bond funds also known as conservative allocation funds, a debt-oriented fund which can give an investor regular income in the form of dividends), they are generally preferred by conservative investors or retired people who are looking for lower volatility and a regular source of income.

“Typically, Hybrid Bond Funds are suitable for investors with a low to moderate risk appetite. For instance, investors who are willing to take a slightly higher risk with the potential to add value across market conditions can consider investing in this product. The category average return for the five-year period has been around 10%, as opposed to fixed deposits returns of about 7%,” said Nehal Meshram, Senior Research Analyst, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India Pvt. Ltd.

How markets react over hybrid bond funds?

Conservative retail investors who are keen to get better returns than the debt funds can think of hybrid bond funds as the first step. As these are a blend of debt and equity, the small exposure to equity component helps to ride the equity wave. At the same time, the debt component of the fund provides a cushion against extreme market turbulence. It helps to get stable returns. While equity funds have a potential to give higher returns with a higher volatility.

Meshram said these funds help in beating the inflation rate as the equity portion in the portfolio adds a kicker to the overall returns. Moreover, regular coupon payment received from the debt portfolio helps in providing steady returns. However, investors should note that these funds do not offer assured monthly/quarterly returns.

“The regular income in the form of dividends can be declared only when there is sufficient profit and not from capital. In a favourable market the funds declare regular dividend but in testing market conditions these funds may tend to skip dividend. So, even if the investor opts for a monthly/ quarterly dividend option, there are possibilities that they may not receive regular dividends at the specified interval,” he added.