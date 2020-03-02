Sovereign gold bonds open for subscription: Should you buy?

The Series X of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme opens for subscription from March 2. Rising gold prices have attracted investor attention for the last year or so. The safe-haven demand for gold investments is expected to go up in the backdrop of falling equity markets. The SGB can be a good way to invest in gold, provided you have the ability to hold on till the maturity.

The issue

Each SGB costs the equivalent of the price of one gram of gold. The minimum investment is one gram, whereas the maximum limit is restricted to 4 kg of gold per fiscal. The issue price of the bond is fixed at Rs 4260. For investors making an online application and paying through the digital mode, the price is Rs 4210 per gram – a discount of Rs 50. The bonds come with an eight-year term and carry an interest rate of 2.5 per cent a year, payable half yearly. The bonds are listed on the stock exchanges and can be traded. Premature redemption of the bond is allowed after fifth year from the date of issue.

The issue will close on March 6, 2020 and the bonds will be issued March 11, 2020.

What works

SGB tracks the price of gold and pays you the prevailing value at the time of maturity. It is a cost-effective way to invest in gold.

For five years – from 2013 to 2018 – gold prices moved sideways, leaving investors exasperated. However, in 2019, gold prices started rising. Rising geo-political tensions, negative bond yields, low growth registered across the world except the US and brewing trade wars set the stage for gold to make a strong comeback. In the last couple of months, the economic slowdown due to fears of Coronavirus has lifted gold prices. Since the start of the year, gold prices are up nine per cent.

The SGB is a good vehicle to take exposure to gold. It is better than investing in jewellery and the bullion gold. It does not suffer from issues such as purity and risk of theft. Sovereign guarantee and interest payment make it an attractive investment option.

It is also exempt from tax on long term capital gains if held till maturity. In case the SGBs are transferred before maturity, the gains arising from holding for three years are taxed as long-term capital gains, at 20 per cent, with indexation benefit. Otherwise, the gains are added to investor’s income and taxed at the slab rate. Interest earned on the SGB is taxable at slab rate of the investor.

What does not work

Though the SGBs are listed on the stock exchange, rarely do they trade near their fair value. The illiquid nature of the SGBs cannot be ignored. If you intend to cash out prematurely, then SGB may not be the best option as you may have to exit at a discount to the fair price, if the secondary market liquidity does not improve.

Should you buy?

“Other vehicles such gold exchange traded funds, which allow you to invest in gold have costs. SGB does not have costs; rather, it pays you interest,” points out Amol Joshi, founder of Mumbai-based Plan Rupee Investment Services. He recommends investments in the SGBs if you can hold on to them till maturity, given the low liquidity in the secondary market.

Gold has moved up quickly in the recent past. However, there is further scope for price rise. “Over the next 18 months, gold prices can go to Rs 48000 per 10 gram,” says Navneet Damani, Vice President, Commodities & Currencies Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Existing SGBs listed on the stock exchange are trading at a discount of 2.5-7 per cent (ignoring the accrued interest) to the current issue price. However, the volumes are low and it may not be easy to buy the bonds at the discounted rates.

If you are keen to buy a large quantity and hold on to it for the long term, you should be buying in this new issue. Though gold prices are expected to increase, do not go overboard. Most financial planners advise keeping gold allocation to 5 to 10 per cent of the portfolio.