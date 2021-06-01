MARKET NEWS

Sovereign Gold Bond series III: SBI shares 6 golden reasons to subscribe it

The State Bank of India (SBI) has strongly recommended gold investors to subscribe the third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22.

Moneycontrol News
June 01, 2021 / 12:29 PM IST
SBI has recommended gold investors to subscribe the third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22.

SBI has recommended gold investors to subscribe the third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22.

 
 
The State Bank of India (SBI) has shared six golden reasons to subscribe for the third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme. The third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 has opened for subscription from May 31.

SBI has recommended gold investors to subscribe the third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22. The issue is priced slightly higher from the previous one.

Interested bidders can bid for the gold bond till June 4 and the Certificate of Bond will be issued on June 8. Those who intend to bid for the third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22, can bid for one gram of gold priced at Rs 4,889 per gm against Rs 4,842 per gm in the previous issue of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme. Online bidders will get 50% discount that means online bidders will have to pay Rs 4,839 for 1 gm of gold.

"Planning to invest in Gold? Here are 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. SBI customers can invest in these bonds on http://onlinesbi.com under e-services." SBI tweeted.

SBI's six golden reasons to subscribe the third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22:

-Assured return of 2.5 percent per annum payable half-yearly

-Secure, no storage hassles like physical gold

-Liquidity: Tradable on exchanges

-No GST and making charges unlike in physical gold

-Can be used as collateral for loans

-No Capital Gain Tax on redemption
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #personal finance #SBI #Sovereign Gold Bond series III #State Bank of India
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:29 pm

