Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-2024 Series I opens today: Should you invest?

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the launch of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 Series I. It will open on June 19 and close on June 23.

What’s on offer?

SGBs typically track the price of one gram of gold. They will be issued to investors at Rs 5,926 per bond. There is a Rs 50 discount per gram for investors applying and paying using digital modes – the issue price will be Rs 5,876 in such cases. Investors will get interest on SGBs at 2.5 percent, payable half yearly.

SGBs have a tenure of eight years and they are listed on the stock exchanges. Investors can transact in SGBs on the exchanges. They can also redeem them with the RBI after five years.

Since SGBs pay the prevailing value of one gram of gold at the time of maturity, which is in addition to the interest paid on the price of the SGBs at the time of issuance, it can be an effective way to invest in gold.

What works?

Since SGBs are financial instruments that offer exposure to gold, it absolves investors from the hassles of investing in physical gold. There is no risk of theft or insurance or safekeeping cost.

“Unlike a mutual fund, there is no asset management fee here and on the other hand, the government pays you a 2.5 percent interest on these bonds,” said Parul Maheshwari, a certified financial planner in Mumbai.

SGBs offer a tax-efficient means to invest in gold. Though the interest is taxable at the slab rate, long-term investors tend to benefit in terms of post-tax returns.

“Long-term capital gains booked on SGBs held for more than 36 months are taxed at 20 percent post indexation or 10 percent without indexation. Gains booked on SGBs held for less than 36 months are taxed as per slab rate. Gains on SGBs held till maturity are exempt from tax, which makes it very attractive for long-term investors seeking exposure to gold,” said Abhishek Soni, CEO of Tax2Win, an income-tax returns filing portal.

What does not work?

Though SGBs are listed on the exchanges, they rarely trade near their fair value. The prices keep changing as per the sentiment towards gold prices. Investors seeking interim liquidity may find it difficult to encash SGBs near fair value on the exchanges.

Should you invest?

Manish Jeloka, co-head of products & solutions at Sanctum Wealth, is bullish on gold as an asset class from a medium and long-term perspective.

“Whenever there are recessionary trends in the US and global markets, gold tends to appreciate. It could be a good time therefore to allocate a part of your investible funds to gold,” he said.

Gold has been a very volatile asset. Gold in rupee terms lost 4.2 percent in CY2021 and gained 13.8 percent in CY2022. Investments in gold are the most sought when stocks turn volatile.

Ravindra Rao, VP-head commodity research at Kotak Securities, is of the opinion that gold prices are poised for a multi-year bull rally as aggressive rate hikes in the current tightening cycle reach an end. “Amid deteriorating growth prospects and easing inflation, we might see rate cuts from the Fed starting Q4 2023 or Q1 2024, which might lead to a sharp decline in the dollar index, boosting gold prices. Improved central bank buying, heightened geopolitical tensions and looming uncertainty on global growth only make the picture brighter for gold,” Rao said.

Interest rates globally are being hiked to tame inflation. However, in that process, economic growth is slowing. Central bankers may rethink their monetary policies soon. If real interest rates turn negative, then such an environment is conducive for gold. Real interest rates are computed by deducting the rate of inflation from the nominal rate of interest. If interest rates are cut despite inflation ruling above the targets set by central banks and the real rates are negative, gold prices may go up from here.

Investors should not look at gold purely from return perspectives. Gold has a low corelation with equities and acts as a hedge for stock portfolios.

“Given the tenure of eight years from the issue date, SGBs are long-term investments and one needs to allocate only those funds that can be locked away,” Jeloka said.

Though they can be sold on the exchange, ideally invest with a view to hold till maturity. For shorter durations, units of gold exchange traded funds make sense as they can be easily sold on the exchanges.

Maheshwari says investors should restrict their exposure to gold to 10 percent of their portfolio. Savvy investors can also buy SGBs from the old series listed on the stock exchanges.

SGBs applied for under the Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-2024 Series I will be issued on June 27.