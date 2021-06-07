Soon, you can get salary and pay EMIs on bank holidays

If your EMI due date falls over the weekend or banking holidays, the lender debits your bank account either a day earlier or on the next business day.

This will change soon as the RBI will make the NACH facility available 24x7 from August 1.

The National Payments Corporation of India has implemented the National Automated Clearing House or NACH platform. It facilitates high-volume, repetitive and periodic e-transactions.

Your employer could be using NACH to transfer salaries. The automatic EMI repayment of loans, too, happens through this platform. Governments, corporates and banks use it to distribute subsidies, dividends, interest, salary and pension. They also use it to collect bill payments, loans, investments in mutual funds and insurance premiums.

Firms using technology for debt recovery and delinquency management look at NACH data to determine customers’ repayment behaviour. The NACH mandate will also speed up the processing time for systematic investment plan (SIP) registration and improve investor experience.

It currently takes 2-3 weeks to register SIPs through NACH. The speed depends on the investor’s bank, with some smaller banks or nationalized banks taking longer for registration.

Delay or failure of NACH registration is the most frequent complaint from investors, and this can come down with the new rules.