    Social media 'finfluencers' in the US are drawing more than top bankers: Report

    A 25-year-old TikToker from Tennesse, who shares tips related to Wall Street investments, ends up making more than $500,000 a year, a report said.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 10, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST
    Representative image

    Financial influencers or 'finfluencers' on social media, who share tips and updates related to Wall Street, are drawing huge pay, a report said, adding that in some cases, their accrued annual earnings are higher than what top American bankers make.

    The Bloomberg report, which pointed this out, cited the case of Austin Hankwitz, a 25-year-old TikToker from Tennessee. He has earned fame over the short video-sharing platform for giving investment tips to his 495,000-plus followers.

    Hankwitz's advice related to the stock markets was believed to be the reason behind the surge in signups at Betterment, a robo-adviser firm which caters largely to newbie investors.

    Betterment received more than 10,000 signups in a single day, Bloomberg reported last month. After the company began searching for the source behind the buzz, it found that Hankwitz had been explaining to his followers how they could retire as a millionaire. The tips and advice, which were unsponsored in this case, were the reason behind the jump in signups, the report said, citing the company officials.

    Although Hankwitz's promotional activity was not paid in this case, he charges between $4,500 and $8,000 for each sponsored post on his TikTok account, as per the report.

    While speaking to Bloomberg, Hankwitz refrained from revealing how much he ends up drawing annually as a finfluencer, but admitted that he makes more than $500,000, which is higher than what some of the top professionals in the American lenders earn.

    Hankwitz added that equity received from the brands which he promoted has contributed to his $1.3 million-worth portfolio.

    The Tennesse-based TikToker is not alone in the fray, as a number of other finfluencers on the platform have gained a following which billion-dollar asset managers could only aspire for. They include Erika Kullberg (@erikakullberg, 8.4 million followers), Humphrey Yang (@humphreytalks, 3.3 million), Tori Dunlap (@herfirst100k, 2.1 million) and Mark Tilbury (@marktilbury, 7 millions), to name a few.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 09:05 pm
