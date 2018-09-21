Small savings scheme interest rates hiked: 5 things to know while investing in these products

Providing cheer to many investors, the Government has increased the interest rates of several small savings schemes by 0.3 percent to 0.4 percent for the coming quarter which is going to start from October 1 2018.

Here are five things which investors should look at while going about planning their investment in small savings schemes:

Rate change comparison

The long-term returns from a PPF account could substantially help you get good returns due to the compounding effect. For example, at the given current rate of 8 percent over 15 years, Rs 150000 invested in PPF will return Rs 45.5 lakh. In such a way, let us have a look at other changes made by the Government for several other schemes.

How will risk-averse investors’ get benefited?

Risk-averse fixed-income investors, especially senior citizens, will benefit from the 30-40 basis points (bps) hike in small savings schemes. Naveen Kukreja - CEO& Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com told Moneycontrol that the rate hike will further increase the attractiveness of Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) as its quarterly compounded return of 8.7% p.a. will outstrip the highest fixed deposit card rates offered by almost all banks.

“Rate hike in small savings schemes may further increase the upside pressure on the rates of bank FDs and other fixed income products, which have already witnessed significant increases over the last few quarters,” he said.

Is it a good time to invest?

The interest rates of small savings schemes are reviewed every quarter, new small savings rates would remain the same till December 31, 2018. Given that these interest rates are linked to government bond yields, it is difficult to predict whether they would increase, decrease or maintain status quo during the next quarter.

Kukreja said that investors with the sizeable lumpsum amount and monthly surpluses should not try to time their investments in small savings schemes. “Delaying investment in the hope of further rate hike may cost them the opportunity of earning higher interest rates in the interim,” he added.

Why invest in tax-efficient instruments?

From the current changes, an investor who is reluctant in taking a risk and do not want to invest in equity mutual funds to save their taxes can go for instruments like PPF and Senior Citizen Scheme. Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com said that investors may find that in some cases, their returns from fixed-income instruments and small savings may not be enough to beat inflation. "However, it is advisable to invest in tax-efficient instruments such as public provident fund and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme because your returns are tax-free and therefore your absolute returns are higher in comparison to returns from other schemes," he said.

How to go about investment planning?

Risk-averse senior citizens dependent on interest income may opt for Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) over other fixed income products. Those wishing to open Post Office Time Deposits should compare the interest rates offered on bank fixed deposits as many banks offer significantly higher fixed deposits rates for tenures up to 3 years.

High- and moderate-risk appetite investors with an investment horizon of 5 years or more should instead invest in equity mutual funds as equities outperform fixed income products. Shetty said that the increase in interest rates for debt instruments such as the PPF is an encouraging sign but, you should always look to include equity mutual funds in your portfolio, particularly over the long term. “On one side, debt holdings add the element of stability to your portfolio and on the other side, equity mutual funds provide you with the best chance for creating wealth over the long term, surpassing the prevailing inflation rate,” he said.