Six income-tax exemptions that even the new tax regime allows

Preeti Kulkarni
Feb 23, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

The new tax regime is a minimal tax break system, but not entirely exemption-free. It offers benefits on employers’ contribution to NPS, life insurance maturity proceeds, and so on.

The new tax regime may have been introduced as a simpler, less-cumbersome-paperwork alternative to tax-payers, but it is not completely devoid of tax relief.

Financial year 2023-24 onwards, the new regime is set to be the default tax system. That is, the rates and rules under this system will be applicable unless you expressly choose the older regime, which offers various exemptions.

The official tax calculator launched recently by the income tax department is a handy guide for individuals to choose the regime with lower tax liability.

However, before making the final decision, you also need to be aware of the exemptions that you will be entitled to even under the new tax regime. Here are six such tax exemptions under the new regime (as also the older regime).