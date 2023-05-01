 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Six changes in the financial landscape you need to take note of this May

Moneycontrol PF Team
May 01, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

From opting for higher pension to strengthening the conduct of investment advisers and research analysts, and e-wallets to comply with KYC norms for investing in mutual funds to SBI card reducing benefits to credit cardholders, a lot is happening. Here’s what to watch out for in May.

The deadline for choosing the higher pension option is May 3.

April 2023 was a busy month, being the beginning of the financial year when many financial rules and regulations came into force.

Its successor, May, should be a relatively calmer month. Yet, it will usher in several changes that can affect your moneybox.

Read on to know the key money changes you ought to be aware of this month and how it will affect your purse.

May 3 is the last date to opt for higher pension 