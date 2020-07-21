SIPs in liquid funds: Saving for contingencies and investing in equity schemes

Sudip Mandal

The liquid fund category is most widely looked upon as a vehicle for creating a contingency corpus. While I agree with the assumption, strategizing the fund allocation in liquid or other debt instruments or in equity is of utmost importance.

We’ve all heard that the stock market cannot be timed. And I am a firm believer of that too. In which case, how are we preparing for it? In the recent steep market correction, there was mayhem amongst investors – some were confused, and some scared about losing their money. As a result, recency bias set in and the panic led to people redeeming or stopping their SIPs.

Reason for an SIP

When one starts a Systemic Investment Plan (SIP) in an equity fund, it is to leverage rupee-cost averaging. Rupee-cost averaging is an investment technique applied to your SIP in a mutual fund scheme that can help you to navigate through market ups and downs. As the investment amount is fixed and regular, you buy fewer units when the unit price of the scheme is high and more units when the NAV is low, for the same amount of money. When you buy at a low NAV, it is almost like buying the units at a discounted price. This is where you have the real opportunity to make the most of your investments.

To benefit from rupee-cost averaging and take it a step further, I recommend starting an SIP for an amount that is 10 per cent of your overall monthly instalment, in an equity fund to be deployed in a liquid fund. To give you an example, if you are planning to start an SIP of Rs 10,000 in an equity fund, I’d say you invest Rs 9,000 in the equity fund and park Rs 1000 in a liquid fund (that is 10 per cent of Rs 10,000). This SIP of Rs 1000, which is otherwise earmarked to equity, can help you in rupee cost averaging during steep market corrections and can then be deployed into your existing Equity mutual fund through a systematic transfer plan over a short period of time, maybe 30-60 days. This works because timing the market to catch it at its bottom is extremely difficult. And psychologically, you have created this corpus by taking the money out from equity SIPs so there won’t be any hesitation in investing it back to your equity mutual funds when units are available at a discounted price. Historically, we have seen investments made during market lows have the potential to give you high returns in the future. This strategy will help you create a corpus that you can invest in equity markets and take advantage of them when the market is at lower levels without having to worry about where to arrange the funds from.

Lack of surplus at opportune times

Unfortunately, most investors have reduced spending power or no disposable income to be able to take advantage of the lower NAVs at that very opportune time. This could be due to job loss, pay-cuts or medical emergencies. We’ve witnessed this situation arise for many investors during the recent market correction. They have missed out on the opportunity, as they didn’t have the capacity to invest more in their existing mutual fund schemes and take advantage by buying more units at lower NAVs and averaging out their losses.

To put the whole thought succinctly, when there is an economic downturn, and the markets see a sharp fall, it is the best time when one should be investing more in equity to take advantage of buying more units at a lower cost. If we create a corpus with liquid funds using the strategy I explained, the corpus could then be deployed in equity when the market faces a sharp correction. This would be particularly advantageous in the future when the market eventually goes up.

This requires investors to reorient their view of liquid funds as not just vehicles for creating a contingency fund, but one that could also can be used to take advantage of market corrections or market lows. Investors would do well to strategize their systematic investment plans such that they park 10 per cent in a liquid fund and deploy it in the existing equity mutual fund schemes when the markets corrects Try it, and you may get an opportunity to smile in the face of market corrections.

(The writer is VP & Head – Distributor Marketing, DSP Investment Managers)