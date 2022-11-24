 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Simply Save | Your guide to picking the right health insurance policy

Preeti Kulkarni & Bhavya Dua
Nov 24, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST

In this edition of the Simply save podcast, Kapil Mehta - Co-founder and CEO of SecureNow Insurance Brokers - explains how to buy an independent health insurance policy and identify the right plan with the help of Moneycontrol-SecureNow Health Insurance Ratings

COVID-19 has forced many to recognise the importance of having an independent health insurance policy in place, irrespective of whether they are covered under their employers' group covers or not.

This is because your personal cover is renewable for life. This is not the case with the employers’ group cover, which will cease to exist the once you switch jobs. Moreover, there is a growing realisation that a Rs 5-lakh health insurance cover will be inadequate, particularly in metropolitan cities where healthcare is costlier.

Also read: How much health insurance cover do you need?

“The average sum insured that individuals look to buy now is far higher – closer to Rs 10 lakh,” says Kapil Mehta, co-founder and CEO of SecureNow Insurance Brokers.

Now, the next step is to identify and buy the health insurance policy that suits your needs the best. And this decision will depend on several factors including your age, family size, health history, cost of healthcare in your city of residence and, of course, the insurance company’s reputation and claim settlement track record, among other things.