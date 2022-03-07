Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

Despite the strides that women have taken in the world of finance, they continue to be under-represented in the mutual fund industry.

The industry boasts of several star fund managers, most of whom are men. Although women are known for their innate strength and diligence when it comes to money management, mutual fund industry continues to be a male-dominated one.

However, some celebrated women fund managers, too, have made a mark in this space, against the odds. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Preeti Kulkarni caught up with Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer, Debt and Head, Products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company is amongst the best-known names in the fund management industry. She feels that women have an eye for detail, meticulous approach and high emotional quotient (EQ), which is a “deadly combination” when it comes to managing finances.

Women who are looking to enter this industry should shed their inhibitions and take challenges head on. “I can say with a high degree of conviction that this (fund management) is not rocket science. You need to have the passion and go get it. You need to have the wherewithal to live through the challenges that the ecosystem will invariably pose,” she says, adding that women need not necessarily try hard to fit in. “Be yourself and never quit. There will be hardships. There will be people who will try to pull you down, but also there will be those who will pull you up. When you are chasing your passion, your dream, your ambition, quitting should not be part of your dictionary,” says Iyer.