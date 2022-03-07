English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Simply Save Podcast | “Women have an eye for detail, are loaded with EQ, which is a deadly combination.”

    Women should not be meek, but take charge of their finances, says Lakshmi Iyer, CIO, Debt and Head, Product, Kotak AMC

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2022 / 09:33 PM IST

    Despite the strides that women have taken in the world of finance, they continue to be under-represented in the mutual fund industry.

    The industry boasts of several star fund managers, most of whom are men. Although women are known for their innate strength and diligence when it comes to money management, mutual fund industry continues to be a male-dominated one.

    However, some celebrated women fund managers, too, have made a mark in this space, against the odds. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Preeti Kulkarni caught up with Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer, Debt and Head, Products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company is amongst the best-known names in the fund management industry. She feels that women have an eye for detail, meticulous approach and high emotional quotient (EQ), which is a “deadly combination” when it comes to managing finances.

    Women who are looking to enter this industry should shed their inhibitions and take challenges head on. “I can say with a high degree of conviction that this (fund management) is not rocket science. You need to have the passion and go get it. You need to have the wherewithal to live through the challenges that the ecosystem will invariably pose,” she says, adding that women need not necessarily try hard to fit in. “Be yourself and never quit. There will be hardships. There will be people who will try to pull you down, but also there will be those who will pull you up. When you are chasing your passion, your dream, your ambition, quitting should not be part of your dictionary,” says Iyer.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #personal finance #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 09:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.