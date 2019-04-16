Simply Save podcast | Minimal savings and in your 30s? Start building an aggressive portfolio

Most people in their 30s have some amount saved for emergencies. While that money is kept aside, investments are needed to not only save on taxes, but grow your finances.

In case you haven't started to give shape to your portfolio, here's some help at hand. After talking about those in their 20s, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania gets in conversation with Jerome Anthony to explain how aggressive investing in equity mutual funds can help improve the corpus of those in their 30s.