Personal Finance
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Can a fund manager have Indian and foreign equities in a single fund? Rajeev Thakkar says 'yes'

Moneycontrol’s Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania gets in conversation with Rajeev Thakkar, CIO at PPFAS Mutual Fund to discuss his success mantra.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

PPFAS Mutual Fund does not believe in launching too many funds. For around five years, the fund house had just one equity fund. Later, it launched a tax-saving equity fund as its Chief Investment Officer Rajeev Thakkar believes in consistency rather than chart-bursting performance.

Thakkar is a voracious reader and shuts himself in a public library at least once every week. In fact, PPFAS’ headquarters in Mumbai boasts of a library located in a quiet corner where employees can enjoy some free time to read a book or two.

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol’s Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania gets in conversation with Rajeev Thakkar, CIO at PPFAS Mutual Fund to discuss his success mantra.

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #personal finance #Podcast #Simply Save podcast

