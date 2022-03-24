Simply Save | Go global with your investments
On this edition of Simply Save, Moneycontrol's very own personal finance podcast, presented by Kotak Mutual Fund, Harsha Upadhyaya, Chief Investment Officer - Equity, President at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, tells Kayezad Adajania how investors can tap into global equity markets via mutual funds.
March 24, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
Hand drawing arrow on forex chart background. Fund management concept
On this edition of Simply Save, Moneycontrol's very own personal finance podcast, presented by Kotak Mutual Fund, Harsha Upadhyaya, Chief Investment Officer - Equity, President at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, tells Kayezad Adajania how investors can tap into global equity markets via mutual funds.