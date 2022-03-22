Simple hacks to become financially independent

The term ‘financial freedom’ or ‘financial independence’ can mean different things to people. For some, it may refer to monetary resources that are sufficient to support their living expenses, while for others it may translate to having enough money to achieve their financial goals or lifestyle choices. Financial freedom can also mean eliminating debt obligations.

Follow these steps to journey towards financial independence:

How much money do you need?

Work backwards. A financial plan is a must because it provides direction to your money management and investments, as per your income and liquidity.

It also proves to be helpful in formulating an ideal asset allocation strategy to attain your financial goals.

You can create a financial plan by first estimating the amount needed to fulfil each of your financial goals on the basis of their time horizon, presumed rate of return and inflation rate. Once you have these details, use an online SIP (systematic investment plan) calculator to determine the monthly contribution needed to achieve each goal.

Begin early through SIPs

In the case of investments, the earlier you start, the better because it gives your money more time to grow and benefit from the power of compounding.

Start investing towards big-ticket financial goals like post-retirement corpus and child’s higher education as early as possible. Investing earlier will help you to meet those financial goals with smaller monthly contributions.

Also, go for the SIP mode because investing regularly at periodic intervals will instil financial discipline and ensure rupee cost averaging by purchasing more units at lower NAVs (net asset values) during market downturns or corrections. This also eliminates the need to monitor the markets and time your investments.

Include EMIs in emergency fund

An emergency fund acts like a financial cushion on which you can fall back during financial exigencies or income loss due to illness or unemployment.

Ideally, this fund should cover at least six months of your unavoidable expenses such as child’s tuition fee, rent, insurance premiums and utility bills.

The emergency fund must include any ongoing EMI obligations. Doing so will help repay EMI obligations during financial exigencies and save you from incurring higher interest costs and late payment penalties. Additionally, it will safeguard you from any adverse impact on the credit score.

Prepay loans when possible

Prepaying or foreclosing loans, especially during the initial years of the loan tenure, can help make substantial savings on the total interest cost. In case of multiple loans, you can derive higher savings on the interest cost by first prepaying loans that have the highest interest rate and/or have longer residual tenure. Ideally, you should prepay the loan whenever you have financial surpluses, especially for personal loans, credit card debt, and two-wheeler loans that come with higher interest rates.

As home or car loans usually have lower interest rates than other loans, you should factor in your contributions towards unavoidable financial goals and contemporary market conditions while prepaying the loan. Refrain from using your emergency fund or investments earmarked for crucial financial goals to prepay loans. Doing so may force you to settle for a loan at a higher interest cost to deal with financial emergencies or to attain unavoidable goals.

You must also take associated charges (foreclosure or prepayment charges), if any, into consideration.

Under the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines, lenders cannot levy prepayment charges on floating-rate loans. However, they can impose these charges in case of fixed-rate loans. Borrowers must prepay loans only when the overall savings in the interest cost exceed prepayment charges by a wide margin.

Balance transfer

Balance transfer facility lets a borrower transfer his outstanding loan to another lender at a lower interest rate, lowering the interest cost and EMI burden. Those with long residual tenure loans should compare interest rates on their existing loans with those offered by other lenders before opting for balance transfer.

The best way to compare loan interest rates is through online financial marketplaces. These online platforms help compare interest rates offered by various lenders based on your income, credit profile and repayment capacity.

If other lenders offer interest rates lower than the ones levied by your existing lender, request your existing lender to reduce your interest rate. If your existing lender denies your request, transfer your outstanding loan to the lender offering a lower rate of interest. However, before exercising the balance transfer option, you must consider the prepayment charges levied by the existing lender and the processing fee and other charges levied by the new lender.

Review credit report regularly

Credit bureaus calculate credit scores on the basis of your loans and credit card-related activities reported by lenders and credit card issuers. Any clerical error made by the lender or credit card companies while reporting such details or any fraudulent activity made in your name can pull down your credit score.

To ensure inaccuracies do not harm your credit score, review your credit reports at regular intervals. Any inaccuracies must be reported to the bureau concerned or lender for rectification. Reviewing your credit report regularly may also help you in getting pre-approved loan, credit card and balance transfer offers from various lenders.