English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Should you tweak your gold investment strategy after the US ratings downgrade?

    Financial advisors are of the opinion that one should stick to one’s asset allocation and not go gung-ho on gold because of just one trigger.

    Abhinav Kaul
    August 02, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
    Should you tweak your gold investment strategy after the US ratings downgrade?

    Domestic gold funds are, on average, in the negative zone on a three-month basis.

    Rating agency Fitch downgraded the credit rating of the US on Tuesday, giving a boost to global gold prices as investors flocked to the safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainty. After settling on a weaker note in the international markets on Tuesday, spot gold prices ruled higher by around 0.24 percent at $1,948 per ounce on August 2. In the domestic markets too, gold futures stayed up about 0.50 percent at Rs 59,650 per 10 grams. In the broader markets, Asian equity...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Golden opportunities

      Aug 2, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: GST on online gaming turnover a self-inflicted wound, the rural consumption sto...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers