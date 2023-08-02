Should you tweak your gold investment strategy after the US ratings downgrade?

Domestic gold funds are, on average, in the negative zone on a three-month basis.

Rating agency Fitch downgraded the credit rating of the US on Tuesday, giving a boost to global gold prices as investors flocked to the safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainty. After settling on a weaker note in the international markets on Tuesday, spot gold prices ruled higher by around 0.24 percent at $1,948 per ounce on August 2. In the domestic markets too, gold futures stayed up about 0.50 percent at Rs 59,650 per 10 grams. In the broader markets, Asian equity...