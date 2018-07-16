Should you opt for new variants of family floater plans?

Family floater plans safeguard the health of your loved ones by insuring them for a fixed sum without having you pay premiums for each member individually.

"The sum insured under this plan floats among all the members covered in the policy. It usually covers an individual, spouse and kids. In a year, it’s quite possible that one family members may fall ill for which a family floater comes handy," said Bhaskar Nerurkar, Head, Health Administration Team, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Nowadays, there are some floater plans that cover extended families as well, insuring more than two adults in the same plan.

Entry of new variants in family floater plans

Lately, new variants of family floater plans are being rolled out by insurance companies. Family Plus from Royal Sundaram is one such policy.

"It has merged the sum insured benefit offered under both individual and family floater plan into one. Here, each member will have a dedicated sum insured for himself as available under an individual health insurance plan and a floating sum insured for all the members insured under the policy. So, if a member exhausts his entire base sum insured and is still falling short, then the floating sum insured comes to their aid," said Mahavir Chopra, Director - Health, Life and Strategic Initiatives, Coverfox.

Health Companion Family First from Max Bupa Health Insurance is a similar product, but Family Plus provides additional cover for critical illnesses and some additional benefits, which include maternity benefit, reload benefit, etc.

Caters to the health insurance need of the Indian joint family

Health insurance policies like Family Plus mainly cater to the needs of the Indian joint family. The policy buyer gets coverage for up to 19 of his or her relations across 5 generations, including son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephew, niece, brothers and sisters.

"In this plan the customer will not have to worry about the adequacy of sum insured because it provides double layer protection for the customer. If one layer (i.e individual cover) is consumed, another layer (i.e. floater cover) becomes active," said Nikhil Apte, Chief Product Officer, Product Factory (Health Insurance), ‎Royal Sundaram General Insurance.

So, if a member exhausts his or her entire base sum insured and is still falling short, the floating sum insured comes to their aid.

Who should buy this new variant of floater plan?

"An adult in a family having multiple ailments/chronic disease and chances are higher of being hospitalised (i.e. more than once a year). Here, individual cover is useful for this adult and family floater remains available for future. Also, other family members have sufficient cover under their belt with individual and floater protection," said Vaidyanathan Ramani, Head Product and Innovation, Policybazaar.com.

Regular floater plans don't cover more than 2 adults. So before the advent of some of these new plans, joint families did not have options when it came to buying insurance policies.

But the new plans are perfect for joint families in which siblings are living together along with their spouses, parents, grandparents, etc.

"A shared floater plan with more than 2 adults in a family is a price worthy. Since, you don’t need to buy separate individual policies for family members nor a separate floater policy," said Ramani.

"This variant in floater plans are not useful to only 2 adults and children in a family. For them a regular basic floater plan is good enough considering they are healthy couple with no pre-existing diseases," he added.

No tax deduction of the premium paid for extended family

Under Section 80D of The Income Tax Act, tax deduction is only allowed for health plans taken for oneself, one's spouse, dependent children and parents.

So the portion of the premium paid for any person outside of these relations will not be eligible for tax deduction in these new floater plans.

Alternative to buying these floater plan variants

"If a customer sees value in individual and floater cover of different insurers then a family should buy individual cover for each member and have a separate super top-up policy to have additional sum insured," said Jyoti Punja, Chief Customer Officer, Cigna TTK Health Insurance.

"As the premiums are higher in these variant of floater policies. Opting for a super top up cover in addition to the base cover will be beneficial in saving premium and provides higher coverage," said Anurag Rastogi, Member of Executive Management, HDFC ERGO General Insurance.