Should you invest in Bajaj Finance’s Systematic Deposit Plan?

While mutual funds allow you to invest every month through systematic investment plans, banks offer recurring deposits. But corporates rarely offer recurring deposits. Now, Bajaj Finance has offered a way to invest in fixed deposits (FDs) every month. It’s a recurring deposit with a twist. Should you invest?

What’s on offer

Called a systematic deposit plan (SDP), the scheme comes in tenures of 12 to 60 months. You can start investing with minimum monthly deposits of Rs 5,000. That’s where the similarity to a regular recurring deposit ends.

In Bajaj Finance’s SDP you get a fresh FD for each month that you invest. And at the prevailing interest rate. You can make your monthly deposit only on the 3rd, 7th or 12th of each month. You get to choose your date only once. As opposed to this, all your investments in a traditional recurring deposit get invested at the same interest rate that you get at the start.

SDP allows you to invest continuously for either six, 12, 24 or 36 months, even if your overall FD tenure is longer than 36 months (say, you choose the maximum tenure of 60 months). On the date of your instalment, money gets withdrawn from your bank account (you have to set up your bank mandate with Bajaj Finance) and a new FD will be given to you. All your FDs are tied-up, as, at maturity, you will get back your entire corpus back.

The interest rate is 7-7.2 per cent. Senior citizens earn 15 basis points (bps) higher depending on the investment tenure. You can choose the interest pay-out while investing from the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annually or cumulative options, as per your requirement.

What works

The interest rate in this scheme is higher compared to that on fixed deposits offered by banks. For instance, if a senior citizen invests in this scheme now for three years, then she will earn 7.35 per cent on the first investment, but subsequent investments may earn lower or higher interest rates. “The change in interest rates may be around 20-30 bps in subsequent months, but overall returns will still be higher compared to bank fixed deposits,” says Sachin Sikka, Chief Business Officer-Retail and Corporate Liabilities, Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank and SBI are offering 5.85 per cent and 5.80 per cent, respectively on three-year FDs to senior citizens. The interest rate offered by banks on fixed deposits will remain the same until.

Bajaj Finance is rated FAAA, which indicates that the degree of safety regarding timely payment of interest and principal is very strong. It is rated by CRISIL and ICRA. “An FAAA entity offering higher than 7 per cent returns is a positive in this scheme for fixed deposit investors,” says Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services.

The benefit of having to buy a new FD every month, as opposed to a regular recurring deposit, is that it allows you to prematurely withdraw in parts. Say you invest Rs 5,000 every month for 12 months. After a year or two, if you need to redeem just Rs 10,000, you can do that. In a recurring deposit, you cannot redeem in parts; you must withdraw the entire amount, even if you need just a small amount.

What does not work

Unlike recurring deposits in which each instalment earns the same interest rate that the bank promises you at the start, every new instalment in Bajaj Finance’s SDP will earn the then prevailing interest rate. If interest rates fall faster in the near future, your fresh instalments will earn you lower returns. “It is unlikely that interest rates will go up in the near term. So, it’s a drawback for investors in this scheme, as subsequent investments will be at lower rates,” says Harshvardhan Roongta, Principal Financial Planner at Roongta Securities.

Every month, you will be issued a new fixed deposit, according to the guidelines of this scheme. Also, a consolidated statement will be mailed and sent over SMS. Joshi says, “It’s cumbersome to maintain multiple fixed deposit receipts physically until maturity to claim the amount.” Sikka says that if you invest online, the entire portfolio of fixed deposits can be managed with your login.

Premature withdrawal is permitted for those deposits that are at least three months old. And a penalty will apply.

But here’s the biggest drawback. Investments in corporate deposits are not guaranteed by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), unlike bank FDs that are insured up to Rs 5 lakh. “Non-bank firms aren’t covered,” says Roongta.

Joshi says, “To stop the systematic deposit in subsequent months, the cancellation process doesn’t look investor friendly. Stopping the deposit will not be easy for investors, as the cancellation of the NACH mandate (a form of electronic transfer of money) from the bank takes its own time.”

Moneycontrol’s take

The scheme is suitable for the millennial, if she wishes to start invested a small amount slowly, with negligible risk and for the short to medium term. It also works well for those in the lowest income-tax brackets.

Remember: corporate deposits are riskier and are not insured.