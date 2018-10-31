Retirement Planning: What works better EPF or NPS?

Investment in retirement products should be part of your overall portfolio. When you think of savings for your retirement, two familiar instruments – EPF and NPS - may come to mind instantly. One should also make the best use of these products in order to get proper tax savings as well to create a good retirement corpus.

However, before choosing between EPF and NPS, it is essential to understand the basic difference between the two. “The two instruments serve different purposes and they are typically not an “either-or” choice. EPF is more like a debt allocation, while NPS is a more market-linked potentially inflation beating retirement product,” Ajit Narasimhan, Category Head, Savings and Investment, BankBazaar said.

Employees Provident Fund

EPF balance gets accumulated along with interest over a period of time and is paid on retirement or death. Though, partial withdrawals are allowed for financial goals like education, wedding planning, and house construction. You can even partially withdraw money for any kind of illness if happens. Moreover, one also gets the liberty of withdrawing their whole EPF amount from their company’s EPF account if they are planning to leave that firm.

Mostly, companies facilitate EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme 1952) scheme along with EPS (Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995) scheme. These are the two different retirement saving schemes under Employees’ Provident Funds Organisations Act, especially meant for salaried employees.

Both employer and employee contribute 12% from the basic salary of the employee including Dearness Allowance paid if any. However, one should know that amount is paid in lump sum at the time of retirement or at the maturity period so it becomes necessary to plan the withdrawals in right way to get monthly income till your life expectancy.

“EPF gives long term benefit in that there is a capital guarantee. However, the big risk is that the money is not used for retirement income and long term planning as the large portion of the benefit is paid as a lump sum. Pension (under Emloyees’ Pension Scheme ’95) is paid as regular income but for many it is a small amount,” said Kulin Patel, head of retirement, South Asia, for Willis Towers Watson.

National Pensions Scheme

Under NPS, each subscriber has to open an account with Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) which will be acknowledged through unique Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN). Any Indian citizens in the 18-60 age group can open an NPS account. You need to invest at least Rs 6,000 per year in your active NPS account every year. There are two types of account available to subscribers which are coined as Tier I (non-withdrawable) & Tier II (withdrawable). However, to open a Tier II account, your Tier I account should remain active.

NPS offers market linked returns to subscribers in the long term. Members are expected to buy pension from some part or entire corpus accumulated over the working life. Based on asset classes, a scheme under NPS system provides good inflation beating returns.

The sets of assets considered for investment are segregated based on their risk rewarding return characteristics, which are:

--Asset class E (Equity): High return, High risk.--Asset class C (Corporate debt): Medium return credit risk bearing fixed income instruments.

--Asset class G (Government securities): Low return, Low risk fixed income instruments.

Investors may choose the investment mix as per their choice. However, it becomes necessary to opt for a fund manager who can help one in suggesting funds.

Patel said, “NPS is solely for retirement purpose option whereas EPF has other significant savings options like housing that can meet other needs.”

Under NPS, at age 60, you need to purchase an annuity of 40% from your accumulated pension wealth. The remaining portion is given to you as lump sum. You may either take the lump sum in your bank account or let it remain invested and collect it anytime till you attain the age of 70 years.

If you want to exit NPS scheme before the retirement age of 60 than in such case you need to purchase an annuity of 80% which will help you provide pension at the time of retirement while the remaining amount is paid to you in lump sum instantaneously.

Even partial withdrawals can be done only after 10th year of subscription where an individual cannot exceed the withdrawal amount by 25%. The withdrawals are allowed for specific reasons and they are allowed maximum for up to 3 times during the tenure of a valid subscription.

Taxation

EPF investment is eligible for deduction under Section 80C of I-T Act for up to Rs 1.5 lakh. In, NPS you get an additional tax saving benefit of Rs 50,000 (Tier I account) under section 80CCD (1B) of I-T Act which is over and above the 80C deductions limit. However, it is an EET scheme and 20 per cent of your terminal benefit is taxed, while 40 per cent is non-taxable and another 40 per cent has to be annutised.

Returns

EPF scheme offered 8.65% annually for the financial year 2016-17. While some NPS schemes are market linked and has the potential to generate higher returns though comes with the market risk associated with it. At present some NPS schemes are giving returns of 20 per cent and above.

Conclusion

EPF and NPS schemes both are necessary for building corpus for your retirement. The schemes serve different purposes of guaranteed return vs. market return, and ideally, both should be part of a retirement planning portfolio.