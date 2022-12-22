 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Should you buy car now by taking loan or save for it and buy later?

Dev Ashish
Dec 22, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

Car is a depreciating asset and hence, it’s better to take as small a loan as possible.

With the increase in car prices, interest rate hikes and rising fuel costs, the cost of car ownership has gone up a lot in India over the last couple of years.
Many who suffer heavy road traffic daily will tell you that owning a car is of not much use. But there are still millions who still want a car and many for whom car is a necessity.

So how should you go about buying a car? Should you take a car loan and purchase it immediately? Or delay a bit, save some money (and reduce the loan), and buy it later?

While it is easy to be lured by small EMI options and be tempted to buy a car which is bigger and costlier than what you need, that too immediately, what is the right thing to do? Let’s discuss the pros and cons of either approach.

Taking a car loan

If you don’t want to delay your car purchase but don’t have all the money you need, then you will need a car loan. This also means you need to have the money for the downpayment.

Say you want to buy a car that costs Rs 12 lakh today, then you need to have money that is sufficient for the 10-15 percent downpayment demand of the lender. You need Rs 1.2-1.8 lakh for a downpayment.