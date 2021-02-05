Should investors buy bonds directly from the debt market?

Last year has been tough for everyone, with savers getting hit the most. Historically low interest rates meant that the repo rate (rate at with Banks borrow from RBI) is at 4 percent. As a result, banks have lowered their fixed deposit rates. Savers and retirees have traditionally depended on bank fixed deposits to meet their monthly expenses, thus bringing a lot of strain on their finances.

Real interest rates are negative. Let’s assume Inflation at 5 percent and bank fixed deposits generating 5 percent pre-tax and 2.9 percent post-tax (at the highest individual tax bracket). Then, post-tax, investors will get an interest rate of -2.1 percent, which means that money of the investor is not growing but is eaten-up by inflation.

In this scenario fixed deposit investors are turning towards investing in bonds directly, which can give higher interest rate over bank fixed deposits. After Budget 2021 was presented, bond yields have risen and prices of debt securities have declined. Now let’s look at the popular bonds that are available in the market.

Tax Free Bonds: These bonds are issued by Government-owned entities and interest earned from these bonds is tax free in the hands of investors. E.g.: NHAI, PFC

Bonds/Debentures: These are issued by both public and private enterprises. Interest is paid-out monthly, quarterly, semi-annually and annually as per the terms of the instrument. Some of these bonds are secured and others are completely unsecured.

Zero-Coupon Bonds: These bonds are issued at a deep discount to the face value of the bond and the investor gets the face value at maturity. A bond may be issued at Rs 80 with face value of Rs 100. At maturity, the investor gets the face value, Rs 100; no interest is paid-out.

Perpetual Bonds: These bonds have no maturity and thus carry higher interest rates; they are treated as quasi equity. Few of these bonds do carry a call option – the issuer can call back the bond from the investors.

Pass through Certificates (PTCs): Different loan asset pools (mortgaged-backed ) are created and these pools get rated and sold to investors. E.g.: Gold or car loan pools.

Now let’s look at different bank fixed deposits and bond options available and why are they priced differently:

After the recent Budget, debt markets are predicting higher market borrowings by the government. This has led to a spike in bond yields, of 25 to 45 basis points, depending on the security and maturities, making bonds even more attractive as compared to bank fixed deposits.

Banks are flush with liquidity. It may be a while before we see any bank fixed deposit rates go up.

Investors must understand the risks associated with bonds.

Credit/Default Risk: A company might default on its obligations to bondholders; it has happened in quite a few cases in the recent past: DHFL, IL&FS, etc.

Liquidity Risk: We covered this while making the comparison with bank fixed deposits; so, when investors need money, they might not find buyers for the bond or might get a lower price while selling before maturity.

Interest Rate Risk: This is applicable for bank fixed deposits too. When interest rates move up, bond prices decline. So, the investor gets a lower price for the fixed interest bonds.

Diversify your investments and study the new options available before taking a final decision. Consult an financial adviser if you are not able to make your own decisions.

