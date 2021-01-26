Should Budget 2021 increase the price limit for affordable housing? 4 experts weigh in  

The government gave additional tax benefits in the last few years to the lower income group for buying houses. Called ‘affordable housing,’ Additional tax deductions against home loan interest u/s 80EE and 80EEA of the Income Tax Act 1961 are available to home buyers only if they fulfil the stipulated criteria. At present, an affordable house is supposed to have a carpet area of up to 60 square metres in metros and up to 90 square metres in non-metros. The value in both cases is capped at Rs 50 lakh. This cap deters many home buyers, especially those from metros.

Moneycontrol asked industry experts whether Budget 2021 should increase the value threshold for affordable homes. For those living in metros such as Mumbai and Delhi – where even small houses cost much more – it would be difficult to get the benefits of such additional deductions.

Niranjan Hiranandani, National President, NAREDCO

In a diverse real estate market such as India, parameters such as pricing per square feet differ across micro markets. Ideally, we should not have a ‘one-size-fits-all’ type of definition. Two aspects define affordable housing: size and price. While these two parameters were selected with best of intent, there is a need to: 1) Remove the price threshold, and 2) enhance the floor space in the definition, so that more house seekers can take advantage of the benefits. Given that the rate per square feet differs across the country, price-points in real estate markets such as Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as also Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are definitely above the threshold limits; even in the peripheral areas. This means that a home buyer in such markets cannot take advantage of the scheme. Hopefully the upcoming Union Budget will have something positive in this regard.

Nimish Gupta, FRICS, Managing Director, RICS South Asia.

Due to the global economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses and markets around the world have been struggling. The real-estate sector has been dealt quite a blow.

If Budget 2021 raises the limit in income-tax deduction against home loan interest in the budget by 25-30 percent, it can result in several positive outcomes. Sales of houses will get a boost, eventually generating more liquidity for developers. This will help immensely as liquidity is a major issue in the real-estate sector. Increased sales will help state governments, too, as their revenues by way of stamp duty collection will go up. Homebuyers will get better housing options encouraging them to stretch their budget and buy better homes in townships that come under affordable housing segments with add-on infrastructure and amenities. Banks and Financial institutions will witness more home loan disbursement.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants

While the size of units as per definition is fairly appropriate, the price threshold is definitely not viable. For instance, a home budget of less than Rs 45 lakh in far too less for a city like Mumbai. This must be increased to at least Rs 1 Crore. Similarly, homebuyers in the National Capital Region have to go beyond boundaries to buy affordable homes. But these are not very accessible via public transport or not liveable areas.

A higher home-value threshold can help buyers also avail of lower Goods & Services Tax of 1 percent without tax concessions and government subsidies. More buyers will benefits unsold homes in mid-segment category can sell faster. As per ANAROCK Research, the top 7 cities currently have an unsold stock of nearly 6.38 lakh units, of which the mid-segment (Rs 40-80 Lakh) comprises 31 percent share.

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com

The existing concessions for the affordable segment have greatly benefited buyers and have allowed many people who otherwise would not have been able to own a house to buy one. But now the concessions allowed must be reviewed. It should now include houses costing up to Rs 65-70 lakhs in the definition of affordable homes in large metros such as Delhi and Mumbai.

In metros, where land prices are high, it is difficult to find houses within the current price definition of affordable housing. Many fence-sitters who have been waiting to buy a house for themselves would benefit. This will also provide a much-needed boost to the real estate sector.

This would also help in easing of piled up piled inventory of homes costing up to Rs 65-70 lakhs that exists in big cities.