Shankar Sharma on Adani, risks to India's growth and next big market trigger

Abhinav Kaul
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

Reducing fiscal deficit is a challenge going forward as paring can happen only in the discretionary part of the budget, which is capital expenditure. But when you cut capex, it will affect growth, says the founder of GQuant Investech

Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech

Inflation has proved to be more problematic than anybody anticipated, said Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech. In an interview with Moneycontrol at the venue of PMS Bazaar’s Dubai Alternative Investment Summit, the market veteran talked about what will move the markets, the impact of the Hindenburg report and George Soros’ comments on the Indian economy, and the fall in shares of new-age companies. Edited excerpts:

What will be the next big triggers for the Indian market?
The trigger is going to be a softening in the RBI’s tightening stand because there is enough evidence that there is an impact of the rate-tightening cycle on consumer demand, both in rural India as well as in urban India. If you look at the numbers of consumer companies, Asian Paints and others, it is telling you that there is a softening in demand. So I think the trigger is going to be the next policy meeting when the RBI probably should give a pause or enough indication that it is turning dovish, instead of hawkish.

