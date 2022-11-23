 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sensex close to kissing record highs: Is it time to stop your equity fund SIPs?

Lisa Barbora
Nov 23, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Investing at market peaks at the dotcom bubble in 2000 and the global market highs of 2007 would have given good results, had you stayed invested. But you get better returns if you keep some cash aside to jump in at every correction.

Continue your SIPs even in rising markets. If you exit now, you may not be able to re-enter at the right time

At 61,418.96 points  (as of November 22, 2022 closing day), the S&P BSE Sensex is within kissing distance of its all-time peak level of 61,795, hit on 11th of November 2022.

That hasn’t deterred investors from rushing into mutual funds (MFs). Monthly inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) into MFs is at its highest-ever -- at a little over Rs 13,000 crore a month, as per the October 2022 figures put out by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), the MF industry’s trade body. Bulk of this goes into equity funds.

Clearly, retail investors are excited about equities, despite a sharp correction in global equities and our own market peaks.

While conventional wisdom says you should continue your investments despite market levels -- and that is precisely what SIPs are meant for -- you cannot deny that you are buying expensive, and not cheap, equities.

So is it better to pause your SIPs now?

Starting a SIP at market peaks We looked at what investors could have gone through, had they started a SIP when the market was at an interim peak. The two time periods considered are the market peaks of 2000 (the Information Technology run) and 2008 (global bull market run). To keep things simple, assume that you invest in the CNX Nifty 50 index.

