Sensex at record highs: Tempted to take profits off the table? Think again

Rishabh Parakh
Nov 24, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

Taking money off the table is a good idea. But not having a plan of what to do with this money later will harm you more

On November 24, 2022, the benchmark index the BSE Sensex touched 62,297 points; its record high. There are many sitting on some handsome profits after the market rally that took wings from the March 2020 lows. More so, those who bought stocks during the lockdown period. And they are the ones worrying about the current market highs and thinking of booking profits.

Take money off the table and, then, do what?

In fact, it reminds me of a famous dialogue from the movie Dabaang: “Thapad se dar nahi lagta saheb, pyar se lagta he (Not afraid of being slapped, but afraid of being loved).” Investors’ sentiments, these days, are somewhat similar; many say they aren’t afraid when markets fall, but develop cold feet when markets rise. And that is why they want to know if they should take money off the table and sit on cash, entirely.

The idea behind booking profits is to enter again when the market corrects and that is where you need to be careful. ‘Buy low and sell high,’ seems to be a perfect plan, but that holds true more in theory than in reality because timing the market is a futile exercise.