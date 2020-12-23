MARKET NEWS

Senior citizens' special fixed deposit (FD) scheme of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda: Check details

Under senior citizens special fixed deposit (FD) scheme, top banks like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda provide extra interest rates over the existing rates on fixed deposits applicable for senior citizens.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 01:25 PM IST
Source: Pixabay

The senior citizens’ special fixed deposit (FD) scheme of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) will come to an end December 31. However, State Bank of India (SBI) has extended it further till March 31.

Under the senior citizens special fixed deposit (FD) scheme, top banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and BoB provide extra interest rates over the existing rates on fixed deposits, applicable for senior citizens.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this special FD scheme was introduced in May to safeguard the interests of senior citizens as the interest rates were falling fast. Previously, the scheme was introduced till September, then it was extended till December 31, 2020.

Special FD scheme for senior citizens from HDFC Bank:

The scheme is known as 'HDFC Senior Citizen Care'. HDFC Bank provides 75 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25 percent . These rates are applicable from November 13.

Special FD scheme for senior citizens from ICICI Bank:

'ICICI Bank Golden Years' is the name of the scheme. ICICI Bank offers 80 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. Under this scheme, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.30 percent per annum. These rates are effective from October 21.

Special FD scheme for senior citizens from Bank of Baroda:

Bank of Baroda offers 100 bps higher on these deposits to senior citizens. Under the special FD scheme (above 5 years to up to 10 years), if a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25 percent. These rates are effective from November 16.
TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda #Economy #HDFC Bank #ICICI Bank #India #personal finance
first published: Dec 23, 2020 01:25 pm

