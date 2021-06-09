Selling your gold jewellery: Here is how to get better price

Know the correct weight and caratage of the jewellery before selling it. It is always better to have the receipts of the gold jewellery for this.

During financial emergencies, people mostly sell their gold jewellery to arrange cash. In case you are planning to sell your jewellery amid the current coronavirus pandemic situation due to cash crunch, here are some important things you should be aware of.

> Before selling gold jewellery, it is important to know the correct weight and caratage of it. The receipt of the jewellery has to be kept with you. To get the best quotes for your assets, you can visit multiple jewellers. There are no standard ways of determining the price.

> You can get checked about the purity of the jewellery at one or more jewellers who have a carat meter in case you are not sure. Buyer would always prefer hallmarking of the jewellery because it guarantees its purity.

> Prefer the jeweller from whom you have bought your product. It is always better to go for a jeweller with a reputed brand.

> Jewellers may deduct a fixed percentage of the weight as wastage before arriving at the final price. Check the wastage the jeweller may be calculating before selling. Money for a waste of up to 20 percent can be deducted by a jeweller. Jewellers may calculate a higher wastage in case the jewellery has stones. You won’t get back the money that you might have paid at the time of buying the jewellery in case of making charges.