Select opportunities available at fair valuations for long-term investors: Canara Robeco MF

Stock markets continue to rally off their March lows, while central bankers are busy infusing liquidity and governments opting for fiscal stimulus to revive economic growth amidst the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. Investors are anxious about economic revival in the backdrop of the pandemic, US elections outcome and corporate earnings growth. Nimesh Chandan, Head of Equities, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, shares insights on what investors must do in the current situation, in a conversation with Moneycontrol’s Nikhil Walavalkar. Excerpts.

Do you see the polarization in the market continuing, with only select segments doing well?

Markets have moved in a logical manner since the beginning of the pandemic. In the initial phase, buying was seen in sectors that were either immune to or less affected by the pandemic. So, for example, consumer staples and telecom did well. Then came the phase of monetary and fiscal stimulus, so mainly exporters were bought into. It was followed by investors’ interest in companies that could revive faster as the unlock phase was announced. After that small and mid-caps also participated on the way up, making it a broad-based move.

Investors will look for segments that would benefit if things normalize, in the future. The markets, however, have moved faster than anticipated. There is not much polarization as such in terms of sector preferences. However, within a sector there are leaders and laggards. Rather than strong polarization across a few companies, we will see opportunities in sectors which are able to handle the pandemic situation and revival better. Investors will line up companies on the basis of their business models and growth rates.

Investors chasing growth at any price have made money in past. Is there a bubble?

In March, we saw investors selling good companies at cheap valuations in panic. However, optimism is now coming back. In some sectors, valuations have moved back to reasonable levels and in a few others they are in the upper end of the band. Valuations are dependent on business model of the company, quality of the business and growth rates. It also assumes that next year is going to be a normal year. If there is a second wave of COVID-19 cases as seen in Europe, further lockdown, dip in consumer sentiments, delay in economic revival and delay in vaccine, we can say that the valuations are extremely high, in hindsight.

Investors must watch the on-ground delivery of companies against the expectations built in. In some cases, the expectations are too high and in those cases there is scope for vulnerabilities. But this is not market-wide phenomenon. There are companies available at decent valuations, which a long-term investor can pick up.

When do you see corporate earnings grow?

Over the last four-five months we have seen a lot of information about how the pandemic is affecting businesses. Apart from sectors such as travel and tourism, others have seen a revival. There could be substantial earnings growth in FY22-23. The market has largely factored it into valuations.

Defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals, information technology and fast moving consumer goods should see steady growth in profits. Consumer discretionary, banking and financial services, commodities and infrastructure may see a dip in earning this year and strong revival next year.

Falling interest rates impact the way stocks are valued and investors’ preference for stocks over bonds. How do you see the impact play out?

In theory, falling interest rates are good for stocks. So, the rate of discounting is brought down and investors also compare the fixed income yield with earnings yields. Logically, lower interest rates mean higher valuation multiples for equity. But in practice, equity valuations tend to be better when interest rates are in the mid-range than at either extremes. The current pandemic situation, however, is an exception and we have seen extra-ordinary monetary and fiscal response to address the issue. Once the situation normalizes, we will see interest rates go to the mid-range and investors will see better equity valuations along with better earnings growth.

Investors should not shun fixed income just because interest rates are cut. Their decisions to change their asset allocation should be based on return expectations from each asset. Investors should think long term and allocate more to equities when the economy is at bottom. Do not let emotions drive your investment decisions. If you enter equity markets with a short-term view, just because the past returns are good, then it is more likely that you will be disappointed.

How much importance investors should give to external events such as US Elections? How should investors overcome the volatility in short term?

Though it is important to monitor global events, investors generally react to some short-term data points, which may not change the investment argument much. Investors should understand which events are more important. For example, it is important to know who the President of the US is going to be; but it is even more important to know what happens to the fiscal stimulus package. While the former may affect sectoral shifts, the latter impacts the overall direction of the markets. Investors are better off focusing on a few important data points and avoiding overreactions to each data point.