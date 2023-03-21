 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

SEBI’s tightening of investment adviser guidelines hasn’t helped anyone

Suresh Sadagopan
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

The burden of compliance, rigid guidelines, and repeated certification is keeping potential advisers from entering the profession, and existing investment advisers from scaling.

A registered investment advisor (RIA) is meant to work in their clients’ best interests and act in a fiduciary capacity. After 10 years, the number of RIAs is a little over 900.

In 2020, when the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), updated its Investment Adviser Regulations of 2013 after several consultation papers, it made for more capable investment advisers. That was the good part. But increased compliance requirements have stopped more investment advisors entering the profession. This was certainly not the intention.

When one’s wealth is limited, so are the investment options. There may not be much need for sophisticated financial advice or planning. However, when one starts earning a good income and wealth starts ballooning, the potential for investment increases. Which is when financial advice becomes very important.

Also read | How SEBI's investment advisor norms changes the client-advisor relationship

With India rapidly becoming wealthy, the number of people seeking advice is going up. Good quality advisers are needed.  There is just one problem. There aren't enough going around.