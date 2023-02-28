 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axis MF front running case: SEBI bars Viresh Joshi, 20 others from accessing capital markets

Feb 28, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

The market regulator said it identified Rs 30.5 crore as wrongful gains accrued due to the alleged front-running activities and directed that this amount be impounded from the entities.

SEBI had conducted a probe in the Axis MF front running case between Sept 2021 and Mar 2022 (Image: Reuters)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 28 said it has barred Viresh Joshi, the former chief dealer of Axis Mutual Fund, and 20 others in a front running case linked to the fund house.

"Viresh Joshi, the then chief dealer of Axis MF, was observed to have traded in different securities ahead of the impending orders placed on behalf of the big client (Axis Mutual Fund)," the regulator said in the order.

SEBI further alleged that Joshi conceived a "fraudulent scheme" in "collusion" with other 'unscrupulous entities' to front run trades of Axis MF.