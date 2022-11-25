 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI notifies inclusion of mutual funds in insider trading regulations

Kayezad E Adajania
Nov 25, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

Buying or selling mutual fund units by executives of a fund house will now be covered under the stringent SEBI Prohibition of Insider Trading regulations.

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has included mutual fund houses in the stringent SEBI Prohibition of Insider Trading regulations through a gazette notification.

SEBI had taken a decision at its October 3 board meeting to include mutual fund (MF) units in the insider trading regulations. SEBI has now issued detailed guidelines.

The regulations state that any person who is connected with a fund house and comes into possession of unpublished, price-sensitive information shall not be permitted to trade in MF units wherein either the net asset value (NAV) of the scheme could get impacted or the interests of unitholders may be compromised.

SEBI has specified a list of people who will be considered insiders and be covered under the regulations.

Aside from the employees and board of directors of a fund house, it named sponsor and holding company, and so on, anyone who is part of the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI; the MF industry’s trade body), an auditor, legal advisor, a consultant, a distributor and even a banker who’s connected with the fund house.

If any of these officials has been connected with the fund house within two months prior to the unpublished, price-sensitive information surfacing, they would be considered as Insider.