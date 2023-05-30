'Something’s cooking': SEBI chief's bitter pill for unregistered investment advisors coming soon

When asked about what SEBI intends to do with the growing tribe of unregistered advisors, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said that SEBI is working on it. (file image)

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said that the regulator is finalizing norms that looks like would bring more unregistered investment advisors in its ambit. In a response posed by Moneycontrol at the press meet organized after she inaugurated AMFI’s new office in Mumbai on SEBI’s mechanism to nab unregistered investment advisors for providing investment advice, she said: “Something’s cooking. Wait for some time.” Buch refused to give details.

On May 25, SEBI passed a settlement order wherein it said that finfluencer PR Sundar, his company Mansun Consulting, and co-promoter of the company Mangayarkarasi Sundar have settled with the market regulator’s complaints that they were providing investment advisory services without the requisite registration from the SEBI. Each of the three paid a settlement amount of Rs 15.60 lakh and a combined disgorgement amount of Rs 6.07 crore to SEBI.

A few days later, SEBI let off finfluencer Gunjan Verma with a caution that she shouldn’t practice unregistered investment advisory, although it didn’t find evidence that Verma had been doing so. SEBI did, however, found some evidence through a show-cause notice it had issued earlier that Verma had received money from few clients. Some of those had complained to SEBI that Verma had allegedly promised and returns.

The question is: does SEBI have a mechanism or a committee to constantly monitor the investment advisory space and nab the culprits; unregistered investment advisors who solicit money from clients and offer advisory services, charge money, promise returns and then ultimately leave investors high and dry with a bad portfolio. Or does SEBI wait for complaints? PR Sundar’s settlement order points to two complaints that SEBI got, alleging that Sundar provided advisory services without obtaining the investment advisory license from SEBI. The regulator then investigated and found out a blog he ran on the internet, through which he was offering various packages for providing advisory services.

Similarly, SEBI investigated Verma based on complaints it got from a few clients of hers. “Given that SEBI has such tight regulations for investment advisors, it is perhaps not fair that there are so many unregistered investment advisors out there who are bypassing the law so easily and are not getting caught. Only few get caught,” says a registered investment advisor to Moneycontrol, on conditions of anonymity. To be fair, it pays if SEBI has a mechanism or modus operandi to nab unregistered advisors on a regular basis, instead of waiting for complaints to come. But how can SEBI do this, given how vast India is and unregistered advisors may be in any part of the country, remains a puzzle waiting to be solved.

But Buch was pensive when asked about what SEBI intends to do with the growing tribe of unregistered advisors and said that SEBI is working on it. It also appears that SEBI is close to forming regulations governing finfleuncers, when another journalist asked how stock brokers can engage finfleuncers, but mutual funds cannot. “Something’s cooking”, she reiterated.

The knives are out at SEBI, it appears.