SEBI issues guidelines for usage of brand or trade name by advisors, analysts

Abhinav Kaul
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

SEBI observed that few investment advisers and research analysts use the brand name, trade name or logo more prominently while marketing their services rather than their name as registered with the regulator.

SEBI has barred IAs and RAs from using its logo.

A day after issuing a comprehensive set of guidelines for advertisements issued by investment advisers (IAs) and research analysts (RA), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has now come out with a circular on the usage of brand names or trade names by these entities.

The capital markets regulator observed that few investment advisers and research analysts use the brand name/trade name/logo more prominently in their advertisements, websites, publications, correspondences with clients and various documents while marketing their services rather than their name as registered with SEBI.

“The brand name/trade name/logo may or may not be related to the name of IA/RA as registered with SEBI and hence may mislead and create confusion in the minds of the investors,” SEBI said in a circular dated April 6.