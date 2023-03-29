 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI evaluating Total Expense Ratio process, to release detailed guidelines

Abhinav Kaul
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

In December 2022, the market regulator announced that it has initiated an internal study to re-look at the expenses that fund houses charge unitholders.

"There will not be another Karvy issue in our capital markets... If another Karvy like instance happens, it will be on our dead bodies...," Madhabi Puri Buch told reporters at the Sebi headquarters after a board meeting.

Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on March 29 announced that the regulator is currently assessing the process of Total Expense Ratio (TER) and plans to release comprehensive guidelines on the matter.

Speaking to reporters after a SEBI board meeting, Buch emphasized the importance of transparency in TER and stated that it must encompass all expenses.

She also noted that SEBI has long recognized the existence of economies of scale in fund management. While SEBI continues to review TER, it has provided guiding principles to ensure clarity and thoroughness in expense reporting.

