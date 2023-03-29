SEBI allows PE funds as MF sponsor, declutters trustee role, brings cheer to debt funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 29 said it has allowed private equity funds to sponsor Mutual Fund schemes, and has also permitted the set-up of self-sponsored asset management companies (AMCs).

The decision to allow Private Equity (PE) funds as a mutual fund's sponsor were among many key decision that were taken at the SEBI board meeting on March 29, where the regulator gave its nod to key overhauls.

"We would like more innovation in the MF industry," SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said, while commenting on the decision to allow the PE funds to sponsor MF schemes.

"Self-sponsored AMC will also be now allowed...Once their kids become mature, sponsors can exit without having to find a new parents for this grown-up child," Buch said, adding that this issue is a "very significant liberation in MF industry".

Moneycontrol News