Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact: SEBI allows MFs to use side-pocket in event of debt restructuring

The move is aimed at dealing with stressed exposures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jash Kriplani

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed debt mutual funds (MFs) to segregate securities of companies in case they opt for a debt restructuring due to COVID-19 stress.

In a circular issued on September 2, SEBI said, “the date of proposal for restructuring of debt received by AMCs shall be treated as the trigger date for the purpose of creation of segregated portfolio”.

Under the existing framework, a debt MF can invoke the side-pocket provision if the securities get downgraded to below ‘BBB-‘ rating. A rating of ‘BBB-‘ is an investment-grade rating.

Close

Now, even if a slightly higher-rated company goes for restructuring, mutual funds can segregate the asset if they had been holding them in their portfolios. Segregating such securities that go for restructuring would also ensure that fund houses do not rush to sell such securities and cause the bond’s price to fall further. It also ensures that opportunistic investors do not enter the scheme knowing fully well that the restructuring company would later repay interest or principal and thereby causing an increase in the fund’s NAV. Side-pocketing ensures that only those investors who were invested in the fund on the day the underlying company submitted its debt restructuring plan, benefit from the recovery.

Meanwhile, the debt scheme’s NAV could still very well fall (on account of re-valuation due to re-structuring), but experts say the impact could be minimal. “An AA-rated company will get re-priced if it comes up for restructuring. However, the impact on a fund may be limited as opposed to a lower-rated entity coming up for restructuring," said a fund manager requesting anonymity.

The tweaked framework will remain in force until December 31, 2020.

“This is an enabling move. It will give some breathing space to MFs if any underlying exposure comes under stress and requires restructuring,” said another fund manager, who also requested anonymity.

Earlier, SEBI had relaxed the default-recognition norms if restructuring of the portfolio company is warranted on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

The partial modification to the norms has come after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed lenders to offer resolution avenues to borrowers stressed on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

In today’s circular, SEBI also directed mutual funds to immediately report such restructuring proposals to credit rating agencies, valuation agencies, debenture trustees and industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 10:23 pm

tags #investing #Mutual Funds #personal finance #SEBI

