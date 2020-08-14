SC's judgement treats sons and daughters as equals on rights over ancestral property

Rajesh Narain Gupta and Ashootosh Kothari

The Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment, has stated that daughters will have equal coparcenary rights in ancestral Hindu property. Under the Hindu Succession Law, a coparcener is a person who can claim legal right in his ancestral property by virtue of his birth.

The un amended Section 6 provided that if a male coparcener had left behind on death a female relative specified in Class I of the Schedule or male relative claiming through such female relative, the daughter was entitled to limited share in the coparcenary interest of her father, not share as a coparcener in her rights. They were unable to inherit the ancestral property like sons/male counterparts.

Equal treatment

The apex court has ruled that daughters need to be treated equal to sons in spite of the fact whether the father had passed away or was alive when the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act 2005 came into force. The historical verdict has also put to rest all doubts and stated that the amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 granted equal rights to daughters in inheritance of ancestral property with retrospective and retroactive effect.

Succession planning is an important tool used by business families for business continuity, ownership control, management, and distribution of wealth and conflict resolution. Family partitions and oral partitions have been used successfully for setting in motion the process of succession planning. Now, while dealing with HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) assets which are not partitioned/divided, the rights of the daughters concerning such assets and the rights of ‘heirs’ claiming through her will need to be fully analysed and comprehended before any structure on succession planning is finalized. In spite of the fact that India has witnessed a volley of HUF dissolutions and partitions in the last few years, there is a huge amount of wealth that is still held in assets held with HUFs, including the interest in businesses. On account of this judgment, succession planning shall entail a high degree of deep due-diligence and careful planning for assets held under HUFs. Daughters can challenge any partitioning of assets that may have taken place after the cut-off date of 2004, if the partition or dissolution had happened without their consent and participation.

Putting conflicts to rest

SC has put an end to all conflicts in relation to amendment of S. 6 of Hindu Succession Act, 1956 arising out of the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005. The conflicts revolved around: (i) whether the rights given to women are prospective or retrospective, i.e., deemed to be there since June 17, 1956 when Act of 1956 was passed; (ii) whether the daughter became a coparcener or not if father was not alive when the Act of 2005 came into existence; (iii) whether the rights under the 2005 amendment were available to daughters born before or after the amendment; and (iv) whether redistribution of shares could be done in those matters where preliminary decree of partition is passed and so on and so forth. There is no denying the fact that the judgment upholds women empowerment and equality.

The SC judgment eliminates all hurdles to recognizing the equal rights of women as claimants in ancestral HUF assets. Though it does away with the inequality of genders and lays the roadmap for the equal distribution of ancestral family property and assets among women, the judgment holds the potential to open a Pandora’s Box and spark of contentious issues, which could lead to spur of litigations going forward.

This can be termed as a verdict of historical significance as the Supreme Court has provided impetus to the principle of gender equality by holding the rights of women equal to that of a son as coparcener in HUF. The only exception is where the HUF assets have been partitioned on or before the cut-off date of December 20, 2004. The judgment puts a very strict onus on proving if there was any partition before the cut-off date. There is also a high degree of possibility that with the passage of this verdict, sham partitions will not be recognized as a degree of proof while deciding inheritance claims.

The SC has categorically held that the provisions contained in substituted Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 confer status of coparcener on the daughter born before or after amendment in the same manner as son with same rights and liabilities. Since the right in coparcenary is by birth, it is not necessary that father coparcener should be living as on September 9, 2005.

(Rajesh Narain Gupta is Managing Partner and Ashootosh Kothari, Associate, at SNG & Partners)