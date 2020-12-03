PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

SC hearing: Franklin Templeton to take unitholders’ approval for winding up schemes

The stay on redemptions in Franklin Templeton’s schemes to continue for now
Jash Kriplani
Dec 3, 2020 / 01:17 PM IST
Supreme Court
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court (SC), on December 3, heard the petition filed by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FT MF) and the fund house agreed that it would conduct unitholders’ voting to get consent on winding up of the six debt schemes, according to people in the know.

The voting is likely to be held in the next few weeks. An official communication from the fund house is not yet out.

The stay on redemptions in the mutual fund schemes will continue for now. Franklin Templeton in its petition had requested the stay on redemptions to continue, to avoid ‘run’ on the schemes, which could trigger stress sale of the debt papers held in the schemes.

More petitions

The second round of hearing at SC will be held next week. According to sources, more parties have filed special leave petitions (SLPs) in the SC, including an investor, as well as the Securities and Exchange Board of India. An SLP is filed when an individual or entity wants to be heard in the apex court against an order passed by the high court.

Related stories

If the fund house is able to get approval from the unitholders for the winding up, the next step would be to explore avenues for monetising the debt assets held in the schemes.

However, there is still no clarity on what will be the status of these schemes if unitholders do not approve the winding-up in the voting.

The Karnataka High Court (HC) in its order on October 24, said that unitholders’ approval was a must for winding of any mutual fund scheme.

The Karnataka HC had ordered a stay on redemptions from the schemes for a period of six weeks, after pronouncing its order. This stay was lapsing on December 5.

So far, the six schemes under the winding-up process have collected Rs 11,576 crore of cash flows. In November, the six schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund received Rs 2,836 crore of cash flows.

Four of the schemes of FT MF are cash positive. These schemes hold Rs 7,726 crore of cash, subject to fund-running expenses.
Jash Kriplani
TAGS: #Franklin Templeton #mutual fund #SEBI #Supreme Court
first published: Dec 3, 2020 01:17 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.